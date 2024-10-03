Campaign Image

In Memory of Karen Eileen Doud Blalock

Raised:

 USD $575

Campaign created by Colby Gibson

Campaign funds will be received by Morris Blalock

In Memory of Karen Eileen Doud Blalock: Help Support Her Final Journey


Dear friends, family, and community members,

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Karen Eileen Doud Blalock, who left us peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2024, at the age of 72. Karen was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose impact on our lives and community cannot be overstated.

Who Was Karen?

Karen was a lifelong musician and educator who touched countless lives through her passion for music. She dedicated her life to teaching violin, viola, piano, and guitar, inspiring generations of students to develop a love for music. Her contributions extended beyond teaching; she served as an adjudicator throughout Utah and was a valued member of the Orchestra at Temple Square.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Karen's faith was the cornerstone of her life. She found great joy in serving others, her family, and her country. Her love for life was evident in her many hobbies, including sewing, cooking, gardening, and water skiing.

Above all, Karen was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her loving husband, Morris, seven children, and 24 grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Why We Need Your Help

While Karen's life was rich with love and music, her passing was unexpected. We are reaching out to our community for support in giving Karen the farewell she deserves. Your contributions will help cover the costs of the funeral service and allow us to honor Karen's memory in a way that reflects the beautiful life she lived.

How You Can Help

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Your support will help us with:

  • Funeral service expenses
  • Memorial costs
  • Unexpected related costs

If you are unable to contribute financially, we welcome your prayers, kind thoughts, and shared memories of Karen. Your support in any form means the world to us.

A Legacy of Love and Music

By contributing to this campaign, you're not just helping with funeral expenses – you're honoring Karen's legacy of love, music, and service. Your generosity will ensure that we can celebrate her life in a manner that truly reflects the joy and beauty she brought to this world.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for being part of Karen's extended family. Your love and generosity during this challenging time mean more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Blalock Family

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this campaign to help with funeral expenses. Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Morris and family, Karen will be missed! We pray your family will receive the comfort and strength you will need at this time.

Berrett and Rachelle
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

What a lovely woman! She will be so missed! We love your family

Mandy and Brandon
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We loved Karen. She will be dearly missed

Barrus Chiropractic
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Karen and Morris Blalock are a couple of my favorite friends and patients. I will miss Karen and pray for comfort to the family members.

Diana Oakes and family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Our deepest condolences. We had never met Karen but found out a few years ago that we were distantly related through her mother and maternal grandfather. May she rest in peace. Thinking of you all from over the pond, in the United Kingdom and Romania.

Doug and Camille Merrill
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Lots of love from us to Morris and his family. We love Karen and appreciate her kindness to us over the many years of being neighbors and friends! Camille enjoyed accompanying her as she played the violin so beautifully! She will be missed! We’re so saddened by her passing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and support, love the Orchestra at Temple Square

Tim and Terri Osborne
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Karen has been a wonderful friend and neighbor to us for many years.

Jason and Tiffany Nelson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you. We are thinking of you and praying for you during this difficult time.

