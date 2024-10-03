In Memory of Karen Eileen Doud Blalock: Help Support Her Final Journey





Dear friends, family, and community members,

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Karen Eileen Doud Blalock, who left us peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2024, at the age of 72. Karen was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose impact on our lives and community cannot be overstated.

Who Was Karen?

Karen was a lifelong musician and educator who touched countless lives through her passion for music. She dedicated her life to teaching violin, viola, piano, and guitar, inspiring generations of students to develop a love for music. Her contributions extended beyond teaching; she served as an adjudicator throughout Utah and was a valued member of the Orchestra at Temple Square.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Karen's faith was the cornerstone of her life. She found great joy in serving others, her family, and her country. Her love for life was evident in her many hobbies, including sewing, cooking, gardening, and water skiing.

Above all, Karen was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her loving husband, Morris, seven children, and 24 grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Why We Need Your Help

While Karen's life was rich with love and music, her passing was unexpected. We are reaching out to our community for support in giving Karen the farewell she deserves. Your contributions will help cover the costs of the funeral service and allow us to honor Karen's memory in a way that reflects the beautiful life she lived.

How You Can Help

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Your support will help us with:

Funeral service expenses

Memorial costs

Unexpected related costs

If you are unable to contribute financially, we welcome your prayers, kind thoughts, and shared memories of Karen. Your support in any form means the world to us.



A Legacy of Love and Music

By contributing to this campaign, you're not just helping with funeral expenses – you're honoring Karen's legacy of love, music, and service. Your generosity will ensure that we can celebrate her life in a manner that truly reflects the joy and beauty she brought to this world.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for being part of Karen's extended family. Your love and generosity during this challenging time mean more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Blalock Family

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this campaign to help with funeral expenses. Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated.