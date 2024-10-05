Supporting the Yeager Family

For you who are led to give, consider donating directly to Kanasy's account at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Her account number is 829612977 and my (Stephanie Yeager) guarantor number is 702018792 --these numbers should allow the billing department to find and apply your gift to the correct account. Nationwide's patient accounts number is 614-722-2055 and they are open from 7-5 Eastern time M-F. Thank you to those who are willing to endure the telephone gauntlet to bless us. (The total owed is $238,923.55.)





Our penultimate child, Kanasy (whose name expresses a deep longing to view something), began having pain in her left forearm in mid to late October 2022 when she was 15. Intermittent but often intense -- especially at night -- the source of the pain eluded us...until a growth appeared in her upper left arm in early March 2023. We began seeking a surgeon who would remove the tumor but kept hitting various roadblocks. Along the way, Kanasy was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis 1, a genetic condition caused (in her case) by a random mutation at conception.

Kanasy's tumor, which she has dubbed Karl, has grown into a sizeable mass which Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio has agreed to excise -- or at least see if it's possible to do so. Hopefully, with the right kind of attention, Karl can be evicted.

Either way, it is our prayer that Kanasy will continue longing to be with her Lord and Savior and see heaven. May God make her victorious in that desire, as reflected by the meaning of her middle name, Colette.

Your prayers on behalf of Kanasy and our whole family during this journey are the most effective and powerful gifts you could give.

If the Spirit moves you to help financially with Kanasy's medical care, that would be an extra blessing. (Her insurance covers only care in Colorado, and we did not find a willing and able surgeon here.)