My dream birth

Hi! My name is Stephanie Kamps. I'm a wife (for 17 years) and stay-at-home-mom, homeschool mom to 7 (soon to be 8) wild, goofy, amazing children. We are reaching out to our family, friends and all good-hearted people for help!

Here's a very quick explanation as to why:

My last to pregnancy were wonderful!! Twins (Killian & Evangeline) in 2020-2021 and then singleton (Daphne) in 2023-2024 I carried both pregnancies with no issues or complications. I'm one of those weirdos that truly loves being pregnant 🤪😘 Everything was wonderful for both until 36 weeks, that's when everything took a turn for the traumatic. Both ended in unexpected, scary c-sections. I was blessed in that I got to bring home health babies both times but the whole experience left me in a terrible place mentally, emotionally and spiritually. My body healed and life moved on but they left very real scars (physically & emotionally).

This time around I've decided that for the best interest of my baby & myself, we will be embarking on a beautiful, safe homebirth. I know that might sound weird or even crazy to some but I've done the research and most importantly I've been in constant prayer. I know this is the right decision and I have complete peace!!

The only issue is a matter of finances. This baby was completely unexpected (an incredible blessing none the less❤️) and therefore we didn't have the necessary time to set aside the money to cover the costs associated with a homebirth. I've met with an incredible midwife & her team and I'm so excited to be on this journey! We just need your help!!

Absolutely any amount would be a tremendous blessing to our family and we would be inexplicably grateful!! If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to me as this is a subject I'm so happy to talk about!!





Thank you so very much for your time & consideration!!

Love The Kamps Family