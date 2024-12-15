Send Me to Pacific Reach Missions School with YWAM

Dear Friend,

I am excited to share some updates about my life with you. After many years of toil, I am graduating high school one semester early this December! I am very grateful for my high school journey and everyone who has walked beside me during that time. With lots of prayers, I anticipate with joy what God has for me in the next season of my life. I am also very grateful that my family is doing well in San Diego. Our transition has been difficult in many ways, and we miss everyone from Monterey, but we have been incredibly blessed by our new church and friends. I have had the opportunity to serve in my new community by leading worship at many places, one of the most exciting being the Jordan (Young Adults Ministry). I am also looking forward to helping start live worship for the Children's ministry in Fallbrook.

As this new season begins, I am asking big questions like what career I should pursue and pondering how God wants to use my life. As I pray about this, I feel God has called me to explore a career in worship leading. God has opened doors for me to pursue worship and to spend time deepening my relationship with him through attending a YWAM Discipleship Training School (DTS).

God opened an unexpected door, and I was accepted into the worship program for a DTS in Tauranga, New Zealand. This is a 5-month program focused on deepening your relationship with God and developing skills to use for His glory and advancing the gospel. The first three months are dedicated to discipleship and community building. I will study topics such as the identity of God, spiritual formation, intimacy in worship, and ministry skills. The second half is outreach, where we will travel to third-world nations in the South Pacific to apply all we have learned and bring the light of God's love to places that desperately need it. There are three main reasons that I feel called to this DTS. First, I know God wants me to be wholly dedicated to him, and this DTS is made for that purpose. I am excited to spend this half-a year in full pursuit of God. Secondly, I feel called to worship, and this DTS will help guide and prepare me for what that means for the rest of my life. Thirdly, I am called to missions. One of the Bible verses that speaks to me as I prepare for this journey is Romans 10:13-15:

“For “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” How then will they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him, whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching? And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!” As a follower of Christ, I know I am called to bring the gospel to those who have not heard in order that they may join the kingdom family of God. I am very excited to see what God is doing in the nations!

I look forward to this adventure, and I recognize that I could never have gotten here without your friendship, love, and support. I am so grateful for all of my brothers and sisters in Christ who have loved me and walked beside me. I am also thankful for the opportunities that were given to me to serve at a young age during my time at Shoreline. I know that they have shaped who I am as a person today. For this next step, I need to build my support team and would love to have you on it! I cannot make this next step by myself. If you are able, I would love your financial and prayer support. I have to raise $9,000 for my DTS by the middle of January. I would appreciate all prayers for me as well! If you are able to contribute financially, please mail checks written out to Kaiya Spangler to: Kaiya Spangler, PO BOX 38, San Luis Rey CA 92068, or you can give on Venmo to @Kaiya-Spangler. If you would like to get updates on my studies and my prayer requests, please send me your email so I can add it to my list! I would love to keep you in the loop along the journey!

Thank you so much for your consideration.





With Love,





Kaiya Spangler







