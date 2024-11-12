Sweet mama taking care of her boys

Campaign Image

This sweet mama has 2 teenage boys.  They lost everything in Hurricaine Helene, and they watched her father swept away in the flooding.  They no longer have a yard, so must pack up and move everything.  One son has special needs, and all have a huge hole in their hearts right now.  


As with most folks in WNC, they didn't want to ask for help.  But, they need to get going again, have a safe place to take care of her boys and start over.


We appreciate any support you can offer for them to rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

David and Jane
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathy Phillips
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for ou

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope everything goes well. It’s so hard being a parent, I’m sorry you’re having to do it all on your own. You’re doing great though, please keep it up. It’s never easy, but it’s so fulfilling, and honestly just so hard too, and that’s okay. You are wonderful

Amanda Cooke
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

David and Melodie Mobley
$ 2000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Amy Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rebecca and Daniel Klein
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Martha Rose
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Liz Brace
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 220.00 USD
1 month ago

"Let your steadfast love, o LORD, be upon us, even as we hope in you." -Psalm 33:22

Mary Watkins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Monica Siebert
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love

Jan Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless you!

Adams family
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

