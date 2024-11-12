Sweet mama taking care of her boys

This sweet mama has 2 teenage boys. They lost everything in Hurricaine Helene, and they watched her father swept away in the flooding. They no longer have a yard, so must pack up and move everything. One son has special needs, and all have a huge hole in their hearts right now.





As with most folks in WNC, they didn't want to ask for help. But, they need to get going again, have a safe place to take care of her boys and start over.





We appreciate any support you can offer for them to rebuild their lives.