Sweet mama taking care of her boys

Raised:
USD $4,435
Campaign funds will be received by Starlight Initiative
This sweet mama has 2 teenage boys. They lost everything in Hurricaine Helene, and they watched her father swept away in the flooding. They no longer have a yard, so must pack up and move everything. One son has special needs, and all have a huge hole in their hearts right now.
As with most folks in WNC, they didn't want to ask for help. But, they need to get going again, have a safe place to take care of her boys and start over.
We appreciate any support you can offer for them to rebuild their lives.
Bless you.
I hope everything goes well. It’s so hard being a parent, I’m sorry you’re having to do it all on your own. You’re doing great though, please keep it up. It’s never easy, but it’s so fulfilling, and honestly just so hard too, and that’s okay. You are wonderful
"Let your steadfast love, o LORD, be upon us, even as we hope in you." -Psalm 33:22
Sending love
God Bless you!
