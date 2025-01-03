KY Mission Trip Spring 2025

This spring break, March 8–16, 2024, a group of 20 dedicated college students will embark on a mission trip to serve communities across Kentucky. United by a shared purpose, these students are responding to the call to be the hands and feet of Christ, bringing hope and support to those in need.





Guided by Galatians 5:13—“You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love”—this mission is rooted in humility, love, and a desire to make a meaningful impact. The team will focus on critical areas of ministry, including mentoring local students, assisting refugee families, supporting a pregnancy care center, helping those experiencing homelessness, and restoring homes through yard work and repairs.





This mission trip is about more than service; it’s about embodying God’s love and building bridges of connection and hope. By working together, we can create lasting change in the lives of individuals and communities across Kentucky. Join us in supporting this journey of faith, compassion, and transformation.





Your generous contribution will help ensure the success of this mission trip by covering essential costs, including gas and food for the 20 students participating. The $2,000 goal guarantees that all logistical needs are met, allowing the team to focus fully on serving others. At the conclusion of the trip, any remaining funds will be directly donated to the ministries and organizations we’ve partnered with, further supporting their impactful work in the community. Your support not only helps us serve but also leaves a lasting legacy for the ministries we’ve worked alongside.