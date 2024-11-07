My name is Ginny. I have a bachelor’s degree from Radford University. I am a licensed teacher in the state of Virginia. I was a public-school teacher for 9 years. I taught middle school math for 7 years and 4th grade for a year and a half. I am currently an executive educational coach and trainer in the private sector. I walked away from teaching in October of 2022 because I realized the school system was and is at odds with God. I knew that I could not continue doing the job I loved and honor God at the same time, so I chose to follow Him and leave teaching. There’s only one problem, I love teaching! I knew that I wanted to teach again, but this time I wanted to welcome God into every aspect of education. That’s how Kingdom of Christ Academy was born!

My mission is to be salt and light to the earth. To seek and save that which is lost by sharing the good news of Christ Jesus our Lord a Savior. I never want to bottle up Jesus and keep him away from people. I don’t want to be lukewarm or passive in doing His work. I want to share, with everyone, what he’s done for me. I believe that our faith is not something that should have to be checked at the door, in order to receive an education. We can’t just turn our faith off and on. Our faith in Jesus is the very fabric of who we are. The way our current education system works, only the wealthy can afford to send their children to a Christian school. Only the wealthy have access to an educational model that teaches the knowledge of how to live according to the Word of God.

I want Jesus accessible to all, always. I want to reach the poor, save the lost and provide hope to the hopeless. I want to see small community schools pop up all over this nation providing an education yes, but more importantly providing hope, love, and encouragement to a dark and hopeless generation.

I want to see parents empowered by the schools to take back their God given authority! I want to see parents saying enough is enough, you will not teach my children that what is evil is good and good is evil. I want to see discipline brought back to schools. I want to see children and teachers praying together, worshipping together, and seeking God together in schools all over this nation. I want to see teachers modeling character worth emulating.

I want to see God’s people be set apart for His glory! Let the world see the truth. Let the world see where the issues are. The church is not perfect, but they are called to be higher, to be set apart, to be a shining city on a hill. I want to see the church working together to teach our children. This mission is critical to our nation because the restoration of a nation can only come through the inward transformation of the hearts of man.



