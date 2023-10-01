Supporting Kristi Leigh Independent Media

Goal:
It's been about two years since I left my dream job as a Lead News Anchor. I spent nearly two decades following what I believed to be the ideals of Journalism - curiosity, being a voice for the voiceless, sharing both sides, holding those in power accountable. But between 2020 and 2021, I saw a shift I couldn't ignore. The news became full of adjectives, sensationalism, "moral authority," disrespecting our audience. I felt forced into a corner of being a propaganda puppet. Objectivity was being gleefully traded in favor of corporate interests. News felt less like a service to the community by delivering information, and more like propaganda/following advertising directives.
I called up my New York agent and told him I would no longer need his services. I will never regret breaking free, but it's been a winding road of uncertainty and financial insecurity. I can't do this alone.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey. I need to ask for support once again.
I am now so excited to be welcoming a baby into this Wild West of Independent Journalism! But because I no longer work for the corporate world, taking some maternity leave, leaves me vulnerable to more financial insecurity.
I've been really blessed to have had opportunities to contribute to other platforms - but could use more support for my growing family.
Moving forward, I will try to be more proactive in securing more sponsorships. Marketing myself or funding through advertising has never been comfortable for me, but I realize it might become more necessary to sustain this venture. I will commit to you to never partner with any sponsor whose values don't align with ours or who would dictate who or what I choose to cover.
Please consider supporting me and my family through prayer or a small donation.
Thank you for your support and continued prayers! What a great God we serve! I'm eternally grateful He's brought me this far and carried me every step of the way. Thank you Jesus!
Be bold! You are beautiful inside and out!
Love from Ohio
Thank you for sharing your courage, faith, talent and information with the world.
Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand. - Isaiah 41:10 Kristi, you're a blessing and an inspiration! Your work has great purpose, and your integrity has not gone unnoticed. Enjoy your new baby!
Great Work! Thank you for your commitment to the American people 🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻 Florida
