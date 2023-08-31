Following God's Original Design…

Building God's Kingdom Nation

KINGDOM Empowered is a one-of-a-kind GOSPEL-based Web 3.0 Project designed to empower and transform people, culture, economy, marketplace, and community. More about our DAO....

KINGDOM Empowered intends to empower Jesus' followers, Christian families, Christ-centric organizations, and EVERY Christ-centered community worldwide by promoting the RADICAL GENEROSITY Movement.

Through the Gospel of Jesus Christ, we AIM to fulfill the GREAT COMMISSION to TRANSFORM the hearts and minds of His people and DISCIPLE THE NATIONS.

We are humble FOLLOWERS of Jesus Christ empowered to Co-build God's Kingdom on Earth and to Bring Glory to HIS NAME!

WHO KINGDOM Empowered?

KINGDOM Empowered is a…

Community Builder Platform: Like FACEBOOK, but built on KINGDOM principles and values.



Super Affiliate Store: Like AMAZON, profits go to serving the poor and advancing the KINGDOM.

Business Directory: Like LINKEDIN, built by Kingdom-minded people and businesses.

Search Engine: Like GOOGLE, but designed to promote TRUTH and glorify God.

Mobile App: Like the BibleProject App and Bible.com, but enhanced with TOKENOMICS.

KINGDOM Empowered is underpinned by the Holy Bible, Decentralized BLOCKCHAIN Technology, driven by its own Exchangeable Tokenized CRYPTOCURRENCY, and fully member-owned and governed as the world’s first Christ-centered Kingdom DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization).

KINGDOM Purpose

To Lead the Way….

KINGDOM Empowered exists to lead God’s people, families, businesses, and communities to serve like Christ through RADICAL GENEROSITY.

“But among you it will be different. Those who are the greatest among you should take the lowest rank, and the leader should be like a servant." Luke 22:26

For Expansion…

We EXIST to glorify God and His Son, Jesus Christ, and REIGN and RULE on the Earth through the Holy Spirit, spreading the KINGDOM of God throughout the WHOLE Earth.

“We propose to return to God’s original design and begin to STEWARD His KINGDOM Government, serving KINGDOM Communities founded on KINGDOM Principles and operating on the KINGDOM Economy with like-minded followers of Jesus Christ.” Craig Rogers, KINGDOM Empowered CoFounder

KINGDOM Vision…

We’ve created a Christian Decentralized Digital Online Community dedicated to advancing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and His Kingdom on the Heaven on Earth.

KINGDOM PROJECTS, CAMPAIGNS, and INITIATIVES

Learn more about our Projects, Campaigns, and Initiatives :

KINGDOM Empowered DAO: Incubator, Advancing the GOSPEL throughout the Earth

KINGDOM Masternet: Deploy Mobile App “Each one, reach one, teach one.”

KINGDOM Marketing: Leverages blockchain for RADICAL GENEROSITY.

KINGDOM Super Wallet: The future of personal data management revolutionizes data storage.

KINGDOM Defi: Empower PNR with decentralized finance tools.

KINGDOM Empowered Media & TV: EVERYONE ON EARTH experiences the Father's life-changing grace.

KINGDOM Empowered Apps: Start personal transformation now.

KINGDOM UTOO Community Builder: Blockchain-based Community Builder.

KINGDOM BANK of GOODNESS: The RADICAL GENEROSITY Movement Revolutionizes Giving.

KINGDOM SAVE Coin: Empowerment through RADICAL GENEROSITY.

KINGDOM CrowdFounding: Pioneering revolutionary fundraising and support platform called CrowdFounding.

KINGDOM Non-Profits: Making a difference in the lives of children and families.

“Using blockchain technology, BoG tokenizes people’s time, talents, skills, services, and funding sources, creating a novel path for supporting worthy Christian causes and startups. Christian Angel Donors can now DONATE and actively participate in the movement they help fund.” Logan Mazzettia, KINGDOM Empowered Co-Founder

KINGDOM Empowered is recruiting 3,000 FOLLOWERS to pledge 100 hours of their Personal Natural Resources (PNR) to the RADICAL GENEROSITY movement. That’s 300,000 PNR Hours Pledged to the BofG.

“People can earn SAVE Coins while Spreading God's love through actions of GOODNESS AND DONATIONS, thus inspiring everyone to join a worldwide transformative journey.” Preston Allen, KINGDOM Empowered CoFounder

Onboard 3,000 Ambassadors & Raise $300,000 in 90-Days

KINGDOM Empowered is recruiting 12 KINGDOM Ambassadors to assist in launching and managing KINGDOM Empowered DAO. We will recruit and onboard 3,000 Ambassadors (300,000 PNR Hours) in the next 90 days.

The goal will be to connect with Angel Donors and raise the final $300,000 through CrowdFounding while recruiting and training the first 12 Project Ambassadors to STEWARD the KINGDOM Empowered DAO.

“Join us on the Father’s journey to cobuild God's Kingdom on Earth.” Juanito Abelo, KINGDOM Empowered CoFounder

Training and Equipping the First 12 KINGDOM Ambassadors

The first 12 KINGDOM Ambassadors will be trained and equipped to gather 3,000 KINGDOM Empowered Ambassadors, fostering the first Christ-centered community dedicated to RADICAL GENEROSITY. We seek talented professionals to pledge their time and help us make a difference.

Cobuilding with Angel Donors through CrowdFounding

KINGDOM Empowered is not just an ecosystem; it's a movement to transform lives, empower communities, and advance the LOVE of GOD through RADICAL GENEROSITY. We're recruiting Angel Donors through our first-ever Christian CrowdFounding Platform. We aim to raise $300,000 in the next 90 days to help us launch the first “12 of 10,000” KINGDOM Empowered RADICAL GENEROSITY Initiatives.

“Through a continual flow of Angel Donors, we will empower millions of communities worldwide. Our one big audacious goal is to eradicate poverty and amplify God's love for the world to marvel.” Craig Rogers, KINGDOM Empowered CoFounder

CONTACT KINGDOM Empowered

For more information, please visit https://www.kingdomempowered.org and https://www.masternet.org

To contact us, please send an email to: Craig Rogers at craig@kingdomempowered.org

Or, Text Craig at 435-899-9997