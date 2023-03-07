Kalamazoo America First Offense Fund

The precinct delegates of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, associated with the America First movement, have faced mistreatment from the corrupt Kalamazoo County Republican political establishment. They were targeted for opposing what they view as lawless and egregious behavior within the Kalamazoo County Republican Party (KGOP).

With the assistance of legal counsel, a letter dated February 23, 2023, addressed to The Republican Party of Kalamazoo County Executive Committee, the America First precinct delegates demanded specific actions. They called for the rescinding of an alleged illegal vote taken on January 9, 2023, which filled executive committee vacancies. Furthermore, they sought the retraction of statements smearing their actions during the February 17, 2023, Michigan Republican Party State Convention. None of these demands were honored which led to in court hearings.





On August 10, 2023, Judge Bell rendered an opinion stating that the matter is an intraparty dispute lacking jurisdiction. He recommended settling the dispute within the party. Subsequently, on September 15, 2023, a special convention led by the precinct delegate majority resulted in the removal of the existing leadership and the installation of new leadership. On January 13, 2024, the Michigan Republican Party (MRP) State Central Committee officially recognized the newly elected executive committee through a decisive vote.

Despite these positive developments, the legal battle persists, particularly concerning defamation. The group still faces a substantial $12,000 outstanding financial burden. Seeking support, they aim to alleviate the financial strain and cover the remaining amount owed.





Unchecked tyranny against a few will inevitably transform into tyranny for all. We the People possess the ability to put an end to it! Your donation, regardless of the amount, can contribute to achieving our goal. Please consider supporting us.