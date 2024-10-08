Kyle and Krista Arnold & Family Moving Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,630
Campaign funds will be received by Krista Arnold
My daughter & Son-In-Love, Krista and Pastor Kyle Arnold and their 2 babies, need to move from Wesley Chapel, FL to their next assignment. They need to rent U-Hauls and pay movers to load/unload them, to move either to IL, IN or OH (they are not sure yet). They plan to be out of their house (the church parsonage) by the end of this month, as they merged their church with another and now are out of leadership, a job and income. Having completed their assignment there, it's on to their new season!
My request is to first pray fervently for them, they are weary and our Glorious God kept them safe from Hurricane Milton. Secondly, give generously to this couple and family that have given so much to so many. They are in dire need of a restart.
As you love them, (almost) as much as I do ;) we don't want them to add more credit card debt for this move. Please ask the Lord how He would like you to bless them to cover the cost of this adventure. Let's make sure their new season begins with no additional debt.
CLICK the button below and join me in blessing Krista, Kyle, Essie and Elijah & show our love for them!
Thanks,
Marc Scanlon
Love y'all! Praying for ya! Reach out if you need anything!
Praying for the goodness of God to be showered on your family. Thanks for the ministry you pour yourselves into
I’m praying you find that special place just right for you.
Be strong in the LORD!! The LORD is your strength! Earnestly pursue his purpose and direction for your family. He loves you and He will guide you through.
Prayers and love from the Mitchells
Praying for your safety, strength and patience. We love you.
Praying God's might hand will place you exactly where you will serve him best! Peace and rest for your new season.
We love all of you! Safe travels to your next adventure! Love Sean, Marisa, Noah and Clay
Thank you for your obedience in allowing God to work so powerfully through you in our church. We pray His guidance and provision for the next chapter for your family. God bless you!
Praying for you all. Love you and hope your best position is permanent. Thank you for all you gave us. Please stay in touch.
Continued prayers!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.