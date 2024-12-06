Campaign Image

Supporting the Juston Root Family

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $700

Join us in our mission to seek justice for Juston Root, whose life was tragically cut short due to an egregious police shooting. Your support will help the Root family cover the legal fees/litigation fees associated with the pursuit of Justice for Juston. We believe in accountability and the right to justice, and together, we can make our voices heard!

**How You Can Help**

**Donate:** Any amount, big or small, makes a difference. 

**Spread the Word:** Share this campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. 

**Stay Informed:** Visit: www.JustonRoot.com and sign the petition for an independent investigation https://secure.everyaction.com/zFEo4Q28ZUmfXSDEVd0NtQ2 

Thank you for your generosity in supporting the Root family!

Recent Donations
Show:
Judy Basteri
$ 150.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for Justice for Juston Does the LV cops know about him, they would be a great resource

Eric Mack
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

May you receive justice and heal.

Britt Happens
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

All my love and support! May you be blessed beyond measure with comfort and answers!

