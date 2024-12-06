Supporting the Juston Root Family

Join us in our mission to seek justice for Juston Root, whose life was tragically cut short due to an egregious police shooting. Your support will help the Root family cover the legal fees/litigation fees associated with the pursuit of Justice for Juston. We believe in accountability and the right to justice, and together, we can make our voices heard!

**How You Can Help**

**Donate:** Any amount, big or small, makes a difference.

**Spread the Word:** Share this campaign with your friends, family, and on social media.

**Stay Informed:** Visit: www.JustonRoot.com and sign the petition for an independent investigation https://secure.everyaction.com/zFEo4Q28ZUmfXSDEVd0NtQ2

Thank you for your generosity in supporting the Root family!