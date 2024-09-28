Support our Flood Reconstruction

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,815
Campaign funds will be received by Kristin Ramsey
As we begin the process of rebuilding from devistating water damage from Helene, many things in our home were destroyed in a matter of hours. Many of you have reached out to ask us “How can we help?” and “How can we support you through this?” The short answer is we don’t know. The initial damage mitigation is done— we have emptied nearly everything out, but will need to replace and rebuild once our home repairs are done. This will lead to significant out of pocket costs, as we have two cars to replace as they were flooded, will be staying with friends for the foreseeable future, and trying to navigate our new normal. This is our new reality, and while we are up for the challenge, we would love your love, support and prayers for our coming days.
Our entire island is in complete disarray, and will require months and months of clean out. Many homes will be leveled, and our next journey will also include supporting our neighbors through this as well.
Thank you!
Justin & Kristy Lee (& Tucker 🐾)
Praying for you! So sorry for everything you’ve lost.
I’m so sorry for all you’re going through. Praying for you and your family!
Many prayers for yall in this difficult time.
Hi Kristy, been thinking a lot about you and the strength and positivity that you share, even in such a hard time. Please know that even old friends from way long ago are wishing you well and are learning from how you handle the hardest of situations with grace. - Megan Rosh (Miller)
Was suggested to give through Danielle Bradford an old HS friend of mine. Good luck rebuilding.
Sending love and prayers!
Your in our prayers
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.