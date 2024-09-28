Support our Flood Reconstruction

As we begin the process of rebuilding from devistating water damage from Helene, many things in our home were destroyed in a matter of hours. Many of you have reached out to ask us “How can we help?” and “How can we support you through this?” The short answer is we don’t know. The initial damage mitigation is done— we have emptied nearly everything out, but will need to replace and rebuild once our home repairs are done. This will lead to significant out of pocket costs, as we have two cars to replace as they were flooded, will be staying with friends for the foreseeable future, and trying to navigate our new normal. This is our new reality, and while we are up for the challenge, we would love your love, support and prayers for our coming days.

Our entire island is in complete disarray, and will require months and months of clean out. Many homes will be leveled, and our next journey will also include supporting our neighbors through this as well.





Thank you!

Justin & Kristy Lee (& Tucker 🐾)