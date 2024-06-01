Campaign Image

Justin and Rebecca (Redfear) Darby

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,815

Campaign created by Cherie Trondson

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Darby-Redfearn

On May 9, Justin Darby died unexpectedly during a flight to Dallas, TX.  He was 42 years old.

We have set up this fundraiser to help his wife, Rebecca, with the various expenses associated with the funeral, which will include one in Rochester, MN, where the Darby's currently live.  There will also be a memorial down in Arkansas at a later time where Justin will be remembered by friends and family there and then buried next to his mom, Brenda.  

Your contribution will be a blessing to Rebecca, and allow her to celebrate and grieve Justin without the worry of the financial strain that goes along with this.

Thank you for your help!

Recent Donations
Cindy
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you 🙏🙏

Lindsey Hiemstra
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you!

Ben Sullivan
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you during this heartbreaking time. May you feel the love of your Heavenly Father as well as your church family.

Diego Cerda
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Our condolences. May you find peace in this difficult time. -The Cerda Family Psalm 23

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
7 months ago

Deeply sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

So sorry to hear the loss. We're praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

We're so sorry, Rebecca. We love you, and we're praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
7 months ago

A friend
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Continuing to pray and thankful to help in this tangible way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

May God provide you with peace and guidance during this time.

