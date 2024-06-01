Justin and Rebecca (Redfear) Darby

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,815
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Darby-Redfearn
On May 9, Justin Darby died unexpectedly during a flight to Dallas, TX. He was 42 years old.
We have set up this fundraiser to help his wife, Rebecca, with the various expenses associated with the funeral, which will include one in Rochester, MN, where the Darby's currently live. There will also be a memorial down in Arkansas at a later time where Justin will be remembered by friends and family there and then buried next to his mom, Brenda.
Your contribution will be a blessing to Rebecca, and allow her to celebrate and grieve Justin without the worry of the financial strain that goes along with this.
Thank you for your help!
Praying for you 🙏🙏
Praying for you!
Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers
Praying for you during this heartbreaking time. May you feel the love of your Heavenly Father as well as your church family.
Our condolences. May you find peace in this difficult time. -The Cerda Family Psalm 23
Deeply sorry for your loss.
So sorry to hear the loss. We're praying for you.
We're so sorry, Rebecca. We love you, and we're praying for you.
Continuing to pray and thankful to help in this tangible way.
May God provide you with peace and guidance during this time.
