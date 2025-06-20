Randy Horton, a devoted husband and father of three, has been subjected to unspeakable harassment and threats following a recent incident. His family has been doxxed, and they have received numerous threats, causing immense emotional distress and financial strain. We are raising funds to support Randy in his fight for justice by covering the lawyer fees for his trusted attorney. The retainer fee is substantial, and we anticipate that the total cost of the legal proceedings will be much higher as the case develops and potentially goes to trial. Your contribution will directly impact Randy's ability to seek legal recourse and protect his family from further harm.

Randy is a respected member of his community, and this senseless harassment has left him and his loved ones reeling. As a society, we must stand together to protect the rights and well-being of all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs. Your support will not only help Randy and his family but also serve as a powerful statement of solidarity against online bullying and harassment.

We understand that every dollar counts, and we are grateful for any contribution you can provide. Your generosity will bring us one step closer to ensuring that Randy receives the legal support he deserves and that his family can live free from fear and harm. Thank you for considering supporting Randy Horton's fight for justice. Together, we can make a difference.

https://wlos.com/news/local/incident-between-two-men-burnsville-no-kings-anti-president-donald-trump-protest-rally-may-lead-assault-charges-police-chief-brian-buchanan-town-main-square-alleged-supporter#



