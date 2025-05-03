Justice for Morris Lester and his two sons

Help Me Prove My Innocence and Reunite with My Children

My name is Morris Roy Lester, I’m from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, and I am currently being unjustly held in a high-security prison in Mexico. I’ve spent the past 20 months incarcerated for a crime I did not commit, a crime that never happened, a crime made up by my ex-wife and her lawyers. And the most heartbreaking part is that I’ve been completely cut off from my two sons, aged 9 and 13, ever since the day I was arrested.

This is my story — and my plea for help.

Three and a half years ago, I made the painful decision to end my 15-year marriage to protect myself and my children from escalating verbal, psychological, and physical abuse at the hands of my ex-wife. After the separation and divorce, she filed multiple false allegations against me. All of them were dismissed. A judge even warned her not to make any further false accusations.

Despite being granted emergency custody of my sons by a family judge, my ex-wife fled with them. An Amber Alert was issued, and with the help of federal police and a judge, the children were finally located — after a dangerous high-speed chase through Mexico City with them in the backseat.

Shortly after, she moved to another state and filed a new false accusation — this time, of attempted murder, allegedly committed nearly three months before she reported it. I was never notified of the investigation, never questioned, and continued living in our family home, visiting the Family Department every week.

Then, in front of my sons, I was arrested.

Since then, I have been imprisoned without bail and without the chance to defend myself properly. Even though I still legally have custody, I haven't heard anything about my sons’ health, wellbeing, or education. They were taken again — in direct violation of restraining and psychiatric orders — and handed over to a family member of my ex-wife, without any psychological, criminal, or background checks. This person has no close relationship with my children.

The legal system has failed me.

The family courts, custody departments, and even the foster system have ignored court orders.

Now, I am being threatened with 46 years and 8 months in prison, and an outrageous financial demand for almost 3 million pesos — based on no concrete evidence, only hearsay from people connected to my ex-wife.

Why I need your help

Since my arrest, I have lost everything:

- My children

- My job and all sources of income

- My savings

- My home

- My reputation

Even my 87-year-old mother in Scotland has remortgaged her house to cover legal expenses and support me in prison. But everything is gone. And the costs keep mounting. Life in a Mexican prison is expensive — even basic necessities come at a high price.

I am now urgently seeking funding to cover:

- Legal representation and defence for my upcoming criminal trial in Mexico City (scheduled for June 2025)

- Ongoing custody and family court battles in Morelos and Mexico City

- Daily living expenses in prison

The legal battle ahead is long and extremely costly. But I am not giving up — I’m fighting for my freedom, and for the chance to be a father again.





Please, if you can, donate.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this message with your network could help me reach someone who can. Every single contribution — no matter how small — makes a difference.Your support is not only helping me survive, it’s giving me hope.

This is not just a legal case — this is about justice, family, and the right of two children to grow up with a loving, present father.

Once I prove my innocence and recover my sons, and because these false accusations are becoming more normal in Mexico, my hope is helping other men and children in the future and stop the destruction of families.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing by me.

With hope,

Morris Roy Lester

Unjustly imprisoned in Mexico

