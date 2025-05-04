My granddaughter, a precious 1-year-old baby, has endured unimaginable trauma at the hands of her father. In October 2024, he physically abused her, leaving her with severe emotional injuries and emotional scars. Thankfully, he is now listed as an indicated child abuser, but my daughter is determined to gain sole custody of her child and ensure her safety.

However, we are facing a significant challenge. Our attorney's fee for the upcoming custody hearing on May 22nd, 2025, is $3000, which we cannot afford on our own. As a loving grandmother, I cannot bear the thought of my granddaughter being exposed to further harm or trauma. That's why I am reaching out to you, kind-hearted people, to help us secure justice for my granddaughter.

We are seeking $3000 to cover our attorney's fees for the custody hearing. Every penny counts, and we are grateful for any amount you can contribute. Your support will not only help ensure my granddaughter's safety but also provide her with the chance to thrive in a nurturing and loving environment.

My daughter and I are fighting tirelessly for my granddaughter's rights, but we need your help to make sure she receives the justice she deserves. Please join us in this journey by contributing to our campaign. Your generosity will bring hope and healing to my granddaughter's life, and we are forever grateful for your kindness.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting us. Together, we can make a difference in my granddaughter's life and ensure she grows up in a safe and loving home. Please share our campaign with your friends and family, and let's work together to give her the future she deserves. #JusticeForMyGranddaughter