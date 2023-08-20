Justice for Jerry

Goal:
Please join us:
I'm sure we all wish we could do something for Jerry, something that would let him know that he is not alone, that he has many friends and supporters who are thinking about him and are praying for him.
After much thought and collaboration, we have put together a "Prayer Vigil for Jerry", with the Reverend Joseph Stains leading us in prayer via a Zoom call on Thursday, January 23rd, at 7:00 pm (EST). We would love for you to join us and show Jerry that we are here for him.
We will be recording this Prayer Vigil and giving it to Dottie so she can share it with Jerry on Sunday, January 26th, which just happens to be his birthday.
If you would like to join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 7:00pm,
please email us at: connect@justiceforjerry.com
We will send you an email with the link to join in.
Also, if you would like to offer a prayer for Jerry during the Zoom call, mention that in your
email and we will contact you.
We look forward to seeing you at the Prayer Vigil for Jerry!
A Rush to Judgement : Behind the scenes of the Jerry Sandusky case....
“If you recall anything else about the Jerry Sandusky case, it is probably the wrenching story of the ten-year-old little boy in the shower.” “But there’s a problem with what you remember. “It’s sheer folklore."
Frederick Crews, American author, essayist, literary critic and professor emeritus of English at the University of California, Berkley - "Jerry Sandusky may well be the "victim of one of the most inproper, corrupt, falsely invesigated and improperly, negligently tried cases in the U.S history."
R. Christopher Barden, Internationally known lawyer and psychologist - "I have come to the startling conclusion that Jerry Sandusky may indeed be innocent."
Mark Pendergrast, scholar, science writer and author of The Most Hated Man in America; Jerry Sandusky and the Rush to Judgement - The Bill of Rights says that "no person in any criminal case shall be....deprived of life, liberty, or property, without the process of law..." The Bill of rights also says that the defendant shall not have to endure "cruel and unusual punishments."
But in the Jerry Sandusky case:
Merry Christmas
Jerry never hurt these kids
I have believed Jerry Sandusky to be innocent from the beginning. The podcast “With the Benefit of Hindsight” spells this travesty out for even the most skeptical. It is actually quite simple to see how this entire farce transpired. The “accusers” were not mere children when this case broke, they were MEN who saw dollar signs from Penn State. SIMPLE as that!
Keep fighting .
With love and belief that God has a plan!
Clearly innocent. What the justice system did in this case is scary and incredibly sad.
It's obvious that Jerry Sandusky is innocent.
