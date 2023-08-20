Justice for Jerry

Please join us:

I'm sure we all wish we could do something for Jerry, something that would let him know that he is not alone, that he has many friends and supporters who are thinking about him and are praying for him.

After much thought and collaboration, we have put together a "Prayer Vigil for Jerry", with the Reverend Joseph Stains leading us in prayer via a Zoom call on Thursday, January 23rd, at 7:00 pm (EST). We would love for you to join us and show Jerry that we are here for him.

We will be recording this Prayer Vigil and giving it to Dottie so she can share it with Jerry on Sunday, January 26th, which just happens to be his birthday.

If you would like to join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 7:00pm,

please email us at: connect@justiceforjerry.com

We will send you an email with the link to join in.

Also, if you would like to offer a prayer for Jerry during the Zoom call, mention that in your

email and we will contact you.

We look forward to seeing you at the Prayer Vigil for Jerry!













A Rush to Judgement : Behind the scenes of the Jerry Sandusky case....

“If you recall anything else about the Jerry Sandusky case, it is probably the wrenching story of the ten-year-old little boy in the shower.” “But there’s a problem with what you remember. “It’s sheer folklore."

Frederick Crews, American author, essayist, literary critic and professor emeritus of English at the University of California, Berkley - "Jerry Sandusky may well be the "victim of one of the most inproper, corrupt, falsely invesigated and improperly, negligently tried cases in the U.S history."

R. Christopher Barden, Internationally known lawyer and psychologist - "I have come to the startling conclusion that Jerry Sandusky may indeed be innocent."



Mark Pendergrast, scholar, science writer and author of The Most Hated Man in America; Jerry Sandusky and the Rush to Judgement - The Bill of Rights says that "no person in any criminal case shall be....deprived of life, liberty, or property, without the process of law..." The Bill of rights also says that the defendant shall not have to endure "cruel and unusual punishments."



But in the Jerry Sandusky case:

Corrupt prosecutors in the state attorney general's office concocted a false story knowing the sole alleged witness had notified them in writing that it was false.

The trial judge in the Sandusky case held a secret off the record meeting that would deprive Sandusky of a pretrial hearing and deny him his only chance "to be confronted with the alleged witnesses against him."

The judge refused to delay the trial leaving the defendant' s own lawyers no time to line up defense witnesses or read the 12,000 pages of grand jury testimony that laid out the claims of the alleged victims.

The alleged victims who testified against Sandusky all initially told authorities that they had NOT been abused, but after several of those alleged victims were subjected to the supposed "recovered memory therapy", they changed their stories to improbable and constantly evolving tales of abuse.

The alleged witnesses were also incentivized with at least 36 alleged victims collecting in excess of $120 million, without anyone at Penn State doing anything to vet their stories.

The corruption in this case runs deep....starting with the grand jury judge who was subsequently removed from office, the lead prosecutor whose law license was suspended for gross unconstitutional acts in this case, a defense lawyer in the case wound up in jail, another was censured by the state Supreme Court, the cops were caught lying on tape to an alleged victim to elicit false testimony....and the list goes on.

Justice has not prevailed, instead, a "Witch hunt", improper interviewing and investigation, deceit, dishonesty, disregard, and "political hit job" lead to a wrongful conviction. Truth was ignored and disregarded.

We are asking you to check out our website: www.JusticeforJerry.com and if you come away feeling that an innocent man has been sitting in jail, with 5 of those years in solidary confinement, then help us by Donating to the Justice for Jerry fund where all donations go to his Legal Defense Team to cover the massive legal bills that he is facing. Help us by joining our cause so that we can get the truth out there so that Jerry can spend the remaining years of his life out of prison with his devoted wife, family and friends who have all stood by his side, knowing he has been wrongfully convicted.



