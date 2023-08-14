Justice for Danielle. Legal Fund.

Fundraising for Legal Fees: Justice for Danielle, a Life Taken Too Soon by Hospital's Covid Protocol

Say No to Profits Over Lives. Help Us Seek Justice for Our Beloved Danielle.

Danielle, our loving and caring daughter, was known for her volunteering services at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove for 10 years. She was a survivor, a shining light in our lives after overcoming oxygen deprivation at birth. Just weeks after celebrating her 28th birthday, we took her to Northwell Health Hospital in Glen Cove, NY, on 8/27/2021, only to lose our precious girl 40 days later. Her life was taken too soon due to the hospital's covid protocol, putting profits before saving lives.

Why We Need Your Support

Danielle was tragically subjected to a medical protocol involving 10 rounds of Remdesivir without our consent, a drug known to cause kidney failure and heart damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against its use in covid patients. Despite this, the hospital used it under their protocol in pursuit of a 20% bonus payment from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

Her tragedy did not end there. They put her on a ventilator on day 8 with an SPO2 level of 95%. For 32 days, she was administered Propofol, Fentanyl, and Precedex, drugs that should never be used together for prolonged periods, as they suppress breathing. She was alone, tied to the bed without food or water, leading to malnourishment.

Danielle passed away, a victim of hospitals prioritizing profits over her well-being. Join our fight for justice against this reckless disregard for human life.

Our Mission: Seek Accountability for the Pain Inflicted on Our Beloved Danielle

We are dedicated to raising funds to pay for legal fees and holding Northwell Health Hospital, Glen Cove, New York accountable for their cruel actions and lack of care during Danielle's last days on this earth. We have already conducted a private autopsy, which revealed that our daughter's lungs were severely damaged in the last two weeks of her life.

These hospitals have tragically become death chambers, with over 1 million Americans euthanized since 2020. We cannot allow these inhumane practices to continue. We cannot forget the suffering Danielle endured and the lives of countless others lost.

Stand With Us in This Fight for Justice!

Please support our cause by donating to our fundraising campaign for legal fees. Any contribution, small or large, will help us in our quest for justice for Danielle and to end these profiteering-driven hospital practices.

Donate Now and Stand up for Those Whose Lives Were Taken Too Soon

Don't let Danielle's death be in vain. Together, we can make a difference and hold those who prioritize profits over lives accountable. Stand with us! https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com