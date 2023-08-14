Justice for Danielle. Legal Fund.

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $6,220
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Charles
Fundraising for Legal Fees: Justice for Danielle, a Life Taken Too Soon by Hospital's Covid Protocol
Say No to Profits Over Lives. Help Us Seek Justice for Our Beloved Danielle.
Danielle, our loving and caring daughter, was known for her volunteering services at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove for 10 years. She was a survivor, a shining light in our lives after overcoming oxygen deprivation at birth. Just weeks after celebrating her 28th birthday, we took her to Northwell Health Hospital in Glen Cove, NY, on 8/27/2021, only to lose our precious girl 40 days later. Her life was taken too soon due to the hospital's covid protocol, putting profits before saving lives.
Why We Need Your Support
Danielle was tragically subjected to a medical protocol involving 10 rounds of Remdesivir without our consent, a drug known to cause kidney failure and heart damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against its use in covid patients. Despite this, the hospital used it under their protocol in pursuit of a 20% bonus payment from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.
Her tragedy did not end there. They put her on a ventilator on day 8 with an SPO2 level of 95%. For 32 days, she was administered Propofol, Fentanyl, and Precedex, drugs that should never be used together for prolonged periods, as they suppress breathing. She was alone, tied to the bed without food or water, leading to malnourishment.
Danielle passed away, a victim of hospitals prioritizing profits over her well-being. Join our fight for justice against this reckless disregard for human life.
Our Mission: Seek Accountability for the Pain Inflicted on Our Beloved Danielle
We are dedicated to raising funds to pay for legal fees and holding Northwell Health Hospital, Glen Cove, New York accountable for their cruel actions and lack of care during Danielle's last days on this earth. We have already conducted a private autopsy, which revealed that our daughter's lungs were severely damaged in the last two weeks of her life.
These hospitals have tragically become death chambers, with over 1 million Americans euthanized since 2020. We cannot allow these inhumane practices to continue. We cannot forget the suffering Danielle endured and the lives of countless others lost.
Stand With Us in This Fight for Justice!
Please support our cause by donating to our fundraising campaign for legal fees. Any contribution, small or large, will help us in our quest for justice for Danielle and to end these profiteering-driven hospital practices.
Donate Now and Stand up for Those Whose Lives Were Taken Too Soon
Don't let Danielle's death be in vain. Together, we can make a difference and hold those who prioritize profits over lives accountable. Stand with us! https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com
There needs to be 100s of thousands of these lawsuits, so many such murders were committed over these past few years. Best of luck Rebecca.
Bless you for your courage and strength in this righteous fight on behalf of us all. Godspeed and victory to the warriors.
You win! We all win! We stand with you!
God is King,we only need to seek love and guidance.You will prevail over this hospital complex.we need a political solution to this crisis ,so many people have died needlessly
So it’s funny how you are so hurt by your daughter yet you are suing everyone in the hospital as you did when she was born. What happened do you need to buy horses for your million dollar horse ranch or maybe your million dollar home on Long Island. All you care about is money and you should be hung
Hi Rebecca, so sorry and upset for the loss of your beautiful daughter. I have to believe there’s justice somewhere and these people will one day face it. All the very best with love and support x
God bless you and keep your faith and trust in Him strong. May He bless you with legal representation ASAP.
I continue to think of you in this fight to help others not suffer the fate u have. May God continue to give u strength and guide ur actions in your battle for justice. May he provide u comfort and peace beyond understanding. Did u ever hear from the attorney's in MI I suggested to you?
Rebecca, I read somewhere that someone(s) have a very similar lawsuit underway also - when I run across it again, I will post it to you, I hope, and I will pray you can get a lawyer to help your currently pro se action. Our Father, please provide Your Blessings, Your Strength and Your Gifts for Rebecca! She is a warrior who is dearly needed. Please clear her path of obstacles!
Very sorry for your loss.
May God Bless You and strengthen you as you fight the good fight against evil!
Just heard your interview with Doc Malik - heartbreaking.
Rebecca, heard your podcast with Doc Mallik. I am so sorry about Daniella. It was murder by people whi should have saved lives. Hope you have success in this righteous fight. God bless. Krishna
Dear Rebecca, This is probably one of the worst financial times in our country especially with gas being over $5.00 here in California, but your mission for truth and justice for your daughter is worth the sacrifice. I wish you all the best in your efforts, and I’m so sorry 😞 for your tragic loss.
April 9th, 2024
https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/complaint-filed-and-certificate-of-merit/
https://open.substack.com/pub/rebeccacharles/p/a-mothers-unwavering-fight-for-justice?r=17h4b8&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
April 9th, 2024
https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/complaint-filed-and-certificate-of-merit/
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.