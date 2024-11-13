Justice for Jeshuah

For nine long years, I have been fighting to be part of my son Jeshuah’s life. I named him Jeshuah after the king, a name chosen with great meaning and love. Sadly, his mother has estranged him from me, repeating a painful cycle from my own past, as my mother once did to me. Watching this story unfold has been heartbreaking, and I know many other parents have faced similar battles. Many have struggled, and some have given up, but I refuse to do so.





It looks like our trial will finally be set for this spring. Jeshuah is now 15, and while he doesn’t speak to me at the moment, I still hold on to hope. I believe I can show the court that there has been a deliberate effort to alienate him from me. The other party is asking for double court costs, a tactic meant to intimidate and discourage me, setting a precedent to drive parents like me away and to make it appear as though I abandoned my son. But I will not back down. A win would be a victory not just for me, but for every parent who has experienced alienation.





I’m working every hour I can to support this case and am fully committed to doing everything possible. I have recently re-established my credit and my only current debt is my mortgage which I will be extending for this. I’ve made significant changes, quitting smoking and drinking, and saving every bit I can. I am not asking for people to do the work for me just trust me, and I am happy to do the hard part. This fight means the world to me, and I pray daily for strength and the chance to reconnect with my son.





I will share weekly updates here on the progress of the case and the funds I’ve raised. I represented myself for a long time and made sacrifices to get this far. Now, I’ve hired an excellent lawyer to carry this case forward. The estimated legal cost is between $50,000 and $70,000. So far, I have managed to pay $5,000, and I’m working hard to improve my credit and borrow more before January.





I believe we have a strong chance of winning, and at the very least, our fight could shed light on parental alienation. I will share all the evidence I’ve gathered, and I hope our journey inspires and gives hope to others, even if it feels like something out of a TV drama.





Thank you for your compassion, support, and prayers. It isn’t easy for me to ask for help, but I am so close to finally having my story heard. I can’t live with the regret of not seeing this through, and I’m fighting not only for myself but for all the parents who never had their chance. If you’ve been through this, you know the struggle and how hard it is to find true reconciliation.





This world can be filled with hardship and darkness, and I worry about Jeshuah constantly. Every night, I have conversations with him in my heart, sending him love and strength. I won’t give up on him, and I won’t give up on this fight. Please, if you can, help me in this journey. I will never stop fighting for my son.