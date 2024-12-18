Support Jeremiah Babo's Fight for Education

Support Jeremiah Babo's Fight for Education

Jeremiah Babo, a dedicated student and athlete at Fort Hill High School in Allegany County, Maryland, is facing an unprecedented challenge. Despite being a resident of Maryland, the Allegany County Board of Education has wrongly claimed that Jeremiah is ineligible to attend the school, citing unsubstantiated residency issues. 

This devastating decision not only harms Jeremiah's reputation and emotional well-being but also puts his entire academic future at risk. With each passing day, Jeremiah falls further behind his peers, jeopardizing his ability to meet his academic requirements and potentially derailing his chances of graduating on time. Furthermore, his athletic scholarship opportunities are also at risk, threatening to undermine his future prospects.

We urgently need your support to help Jeremiah fight for his right to education and athletic opportunities. Your donation will contribute to covering attorney fees, court costs, and other expenses associated with this case. 

Every donation, no matter how big or small, brings us closer to ensuring Jeremiah can continue his education without interruption. Let's rally around Jeremiah and support his rightful place in the classroom and on the athletic field!  

Please share this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks to help spread the word. Together, we can make a difference and ensure Jeremiah receives the education he deserves. Thank you for your support!

