Campaign Image

Assisting Jamie Whites Family in Deep Loss

Raised:

 USD $2,423

Campaign created by Racheal Salazar

Assisting Jamie Whites Family in Deep Loss

On Sunday night, our beloved Jamie White was brutally murdered in Austin, Texas, leaving an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and friends. Jamie was a talented writer for InfoWars, pouring his passion for politics into every piece he crafted. A gifted pianist and a connoisseur of dark metal music, he lived life with intensity and creativity, always dreaming of finding the perfect woman and building a beautiful family. Jamie’s heart held a special place for his late mother, whom he lost nine years ago and spoke of with deep love, as well as his sister, Kelly, and his father, Douglas. This devastating loss has shaken the White family to its core, and we are coming together to ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time. Your generous donations will help cover funeral costs, living expenses, and other immediate needs, allowing Jamie’s loved ones to focus on healing. Please consider contributing and sharing this campaign to honor Jamie’s memory and support his grieving family.


Recent Donations
Show:
Tiffany Cameron
$ 20.00 USD
1 minute ago

May you rest in peace. Thank you for being a brave patriot and fighting to bring truth to the American people 🇺🇸❤️

Newton Law
$ 250.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 53.00 USD
2 minutes ago

My heart aches to see such a tragedy. Jamie was a warrior for the truth and is righteous in the eyes of God!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 minutes ago

RIP Jaime White

Timber
$ 25.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Rocco
$ 20.00 USD
5 minutes ago

My deepest condolences 🙏

Vicky Hassell
$ 50.00 USD
6 minutes ago

My heart goes out to Jamie's family... You are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Natasha Massey
$ 20.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Praying for Jamie’s family, friends and everyone at Infowars. Sending so much love and healing during this difficult time. My deepest condolences.

NodeZeroUFO
$ 20.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Thanks God such a great write lived & wrote at InfoWars.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 minutes ago

HILLBILLY BRAD
$ 20.00 USD
8 minutes ago

RIP

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 minutes ago

RIP Please God, help find those that are responsible for this crime. May justice be done

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Prayers for Jamie’s family, friends & the Infowars crew.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 minutes ago

So very sorry for your loss.

BARBARA STOUDENMIRE
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

I pray for Justice for Jamie and his family

Liam
$ 10.00 USD
10 minutes ago

rest in peace

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo