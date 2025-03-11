Assisting Jamie Whites Family in Deep Loss

On Sunday night, our beloved Jamie White was brutally murdered in Austin, Texas, leaving an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and friends. Jamie was a talented writer for InfoWars, pouring his passion for politics into every piece he crafted. A gifted pianist and a connoisseur of dark metal music, he lived life with intensity and creativity, always dreaming of finding the perfect woman and building a beautiful family. Jamie’s heart held a special place for his late mother, whom he lost nine years ago and spoke of with deep love, as well as his sister, Kelly, and his father, Douglas. This devastating loss has shaken the White family to its core, and we are coming together to ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time. Your generous donations will help cover funeral costs, living expenses, and other immediate needs, allowing Jamie’s loved ones to focus on healing. Please consider contributing and sharing this campaign to honor Jamie’s memory and support his grieving family.



