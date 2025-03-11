Assisting Jamie Whites Family in Deep Loss

Raised:
USD $2,423
On Sunday night, our beloved Jamie White was brutally murdered in Austin, Texas, leaving an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and friends. Jamie was a talented writer for InfoWars, pouring his passion for politics into every piece he crafted. A gifted pianist and a connoisseur of dark metal music, he lived life with intensity and creativity, always dreaming of finding the perfect woman and building a beautiful family. Jamie’s heart held a special place for his late mother, whom he lost nine years ago and spoke of with deep love, as well as his sister, Kelly, and his father, Douglas. This devastating loss has shaken the White family to its core, and we are coming together to ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time. Your generous donations will help cover funeral costs, living expenses, and other immediate needs, allowing Jamie’s loved ones to focus on healing. Please consider contributing and sharing this campaign to honor Jamie’s memory and support his grieving family.
May you rest in peace. Thank you for being a brave patriot and fighting to bring truth to the American people 🇺🇸❤️
My heart aches to see such a tragedy. Jamie was a warrior for the truth and is righteous in the eyes of God!
RIP Jaime White
My deepest condolences 🙏
My heart goes out to Jamie's family... You are in my prayers.
Praying for Jamie’s family, friends and everyone at Infowars. Sending so much love and healing during this difficult time. My deepest condolences.
Thanks God such a great write lived & wrote at InfoWars.
RIP
RIP Please God, help find those that are responsible for this crime. May justice be done
Prayers for Jamie’s family, friends & the Infowars crew.
So very sorry for your loss.
I pray for Justice for Jamie and his family
rest in peace
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.