Help Izzy & Ruth Fight for Their Family & Justice!

Help Bring Izzy & Ruth Home: Parents Wrongfully Imprisoned for Protecting Their Children and Living Their Faith

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Strangers,

We come to you today with heavy hearts and unwavering hope.

My brother Izzy, a devoted father of five beautiful children, has been wrongfully convicted for doing what any loving parent would do—protecting his children and standing firm in his faith and values.

But this tragedy doesn’t end with Izzy.

His beloved wife, Ruth, the mother of their children and the heart of their home, has also been unjustly imprisoned—and we are still trying to understand the full scope of her legal situation. While we work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bring clarity to her case, their five innocent children are now left without both of their parents.

This family has been torn apart by a justice system that failed them.

Izzy and Ruth are people of deep faith, love, and principle. They’ve always placed their children first, raising them in a home filled with care, discipline, prayer, and purpose. But in a cruel twist of fate, the very values that shaped their family are now being used against them.

And as if that heartbreak weren’t enough—because of this situation, the children have also lost the home. A place once filled with bedtime stories, laughter, and love is now gone. All five children are in limbo, separated from the parents who would do anything to protect them.

We are desperately trying to raise $37,500 to help this family survive and recover:

$25,000 for Izzy’s bail and $7,500 for Ruth's bail – to bring their father and mother home while they fight this injustice

$5,000 for a new home – so that when the truth is finally revealed and Ruth’s case becomes clear, there will be a safe, loving place to reunite their family

Every single dollar, every share, and every prayer is a step closer to restoring this family’s life.

This isn’t just about a legal case—it’s about five children caught in a nightmare, parents who never stopped fighting for their family, and a system that got it wrong.

If you’ve ever believed in the power of family…

If you’ve ever felt the pain of injustice…

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of a miracle…

Stand with Izzy. Stand for Ruth. Stand for their children.

Donate what you can

Share this story far and wide

❤️ Be a voice for justice

Let’s help bring Izzy and Ruth home. Let’s give these five children the love and security they deserve. Let’s show that faith, truth, and family will always rise above fear and injustice.

Justice for Izzy. Clarity for Ruth. Hope for their children. Faith for the future.

With love and deep gratitude,

#ReuniteTheRiveraFamily