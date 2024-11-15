Justice4LilRod

Hello, my name is Rodalius Ryan. I am a 20-year-old who was wrongly convicted for a crime I did not commit. I have been in custody since I was 15 years old, and I have missed out on my entire childhood and young adult life due to the system failing me. I have also spent 2+ years on a YSL RICO case that had nothing to do with me.

So now, I am raising this money for the proper legal team for my appeal on the wrongful conviction of murder. During these last 5 years, I've lost so many things and opportunities due to being incarcerated. My grandma passed away, I couldn't finish and enjoy my high school years, or enjoy the experiences because I was in a cell fighting for my life, for my freedom back!! If I could raise the money to get the right help to fund the perfect legal team for my defense, I will be able to come home soon. Although I can't get my teenage years back, I will be able to get out and adjust to the real world so I can change my life around and be a better version of myself. I thank and appreciate everyone. Whether you can help contribute or even a share will help. SHARE MY STORY.