Justice4LilRod

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $865
Campaign funds will be received by Lorynn Frazier
Hello, my name is Rodalius Ryan. I am a 20-year-old who was wrongly convicted for a crime I did not commit. I have been in custody since I was 15 years old, and I have missed out on my entire childhood and young adult life due to the system failing me. I have also spent 2+ years on a YSL RICO case that had nothing to do with me.
So now, I am raising this money for the proper legal team for my appeal on the wrongful conviction of murder. During these last 5 years, I've lost so many things and opportunities due to being incarcerated. My grandma passed away, I couldn't finish and enjoy my high school years, or enjoy the experiences because I was in a cell fighting for my life, for my freedom back!! If I could raise the money to get the right help to fund the perfect legal team for my defense, I will be able to come home soon. Although I can't get my teenage years back, I will be able to get out and adjust to the real world so I can change my life around and be a better version of myself. I thank and appreciate everyone. Whether you can help contribute or even a share will help. SHARE MY STORY.
I got $5 on it; I don’t have much but I Am willing to give this young man a fair chance at freedom; no innocent individual should be locked up for any length of time, a minute is too long; it is hard navigating through the Criminal Injustice System…right now it’s Lil Rod, later today it could any one of us; injustice to one of us, is injustice to all of us…I give willingly to a worthy case
It is my hope that more people will give to this young man for a fair trial and prayerfully a trip back in the world we call free...
Wish I could give more!
Lil Rod we are all praying for you and for your conviction to be overturned. We are with you! #ysltrial
I donhope and pray that lil Rod will get to appeal his case successfully and even in this situation he can turn to God and pray
Good luck Lil Rod I’m praying for you!
You deserve help Lil Rod, I hope all that watched this blatant injustice would find whatever they can to help get a fair trial & a chance to come home & thrive; I believe in the presumption of innocence, for the past 2 years the world witnessed the flagrant & egregious miscarriage of justice , it is my hope that many who profited from this misfortune will give liberally; I send positive vibrations
Please try to keep hope, and stay strong through the torture you’re enduring. People around the world have started seeing what is going on
Praying for y’all
We love you Lil Rod
#Justice
Praying enough is collected on Lil Rod's behalf. You have a whole new set of praying family members. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
