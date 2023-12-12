Justice For Trista

Update as of 1-8-2025

January began the 3rd year of existing without our little girl. We are still trying to pay off her memorial and grave site. It's difficult to gain ground on it, but we are trying. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped. I've started working another Job, hoping to get this paid off by Trista's Birthday (3-25), so we can have a grave side internment ceremony on her Birthday.

Anyway, the HHS lawsuit is crawling along. Still haven't heard anything from the CICP. I wish there was more to share, but the world is moving on and fewer people seem to care that our loved ones were murdered by evil tyrants. Thank you again for being one of the good ones. Love to your family from whats left of ours.







Update as of 12-12-2023

JusticeforTrista.com is up and running! The latest information and announcements are always available there.



The World Premiere of the Documentary SHOT DEAD was held at the IMAX in TULSA on the 1 year rememberence of Trista's passing. It is an amazing and very powerful film. It's available to watch for free on Rumble, ShotDead.org and at JusticeforTrista.com Please watch and share!



WeThePatriotsUSA has announced that they plan to file litigation against Pfizer. The Martins have agreed to be plaintiffs in the case.

There is some exciting news on the horizon regarding additional litigation that will be announced at the beginning of 2024...stay tuned.



Your donations have made all this possible and we cannot thank you enough! We are fighting to hold Trista's killers accountable and it's impossible to do so without your generosity.





Update as of 6-28-2023:

We have been in a battle to retrieve Trista's Medical records for about 8 months. We've had several denials, ignored calls, claims of "misplaced" records and out right refusals. We have filed complaints with the Oklahoma DO license board, spoken with Congressman and been assisted by investigative journalists and other advocates. This has resulted in a few incomplete records, but those records have created even more questions that need answers. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office refuses to complete Trista's autopsy report or give us an ETA of completion. We need them to complete this report. Not because we expect the ME's report to be revealing or accurate, but because we expect it NOT to be. Her slides and tissue samples need to go to the right pathologists to properly gather the evidence we need. Evidence that we can use to hold those responsible for her death, accountable for killing our daughter. This fight has forced us to secure legal council. This is a daunting and overwhelming experience and any assistance you can provide here on GiveSendGo will go far. Thank you so much for your financial gift and for helping us fight this fight. Our hope is that Trista's death will not be in vain, but be a catalyst to save many other lives.





What happened:

The Pfizer Covid Shot, batch fn2908, took Trista's life on November 9, 2022. Our beautiful 18-year-old daughter died suddenly and, at the time, we had no idea why. She was happy and vibrant the day before, with no known health conditions and she was fit and active. She spent the night with her older sister and close friend. They watched movies, played games and took selfies. Around 8 am on that Wednesday morning , she awoke complaining that she was having trouble breathing & her whole body hurt. She decided to lie back down in an effort to feel better. Her friend checked on her a few minutes later and she would not wake up. Her friend called me, her mother, for help. I was close and arrived within minutes. I found she wasn't breathing. I started CPR and called 911. What followed was the most grueling and horrific experience of my life. No mother should ever go through this.

The doctors couldn't figure out why this was happening to Trista. They told us that her heart was swollen, her blood glucose level was over 600 (she was not diabetic) and she had multiple organs that had shut down. She tested Negative for Covid and her toxicology came back clean. They said she needed dialysis, but dialysis would definitely her in her current state. They said she had about a 1% chance of survival.

At around noon, they moved Trista to the ICU. It was now that we learned from Trista's friend that Trista had gotten the Covid shot. Trista had asked her not to tell us (her parents). Trista knew we were hesistant to getting this shot and had discussed this with her and her brother several times. But Trista wanted to go to concerts and travel without worrying about proving she was Covid Negative. She believed the "Safe and Effective" lie. The lie that is now killing our young people. Trista officially passed at 5:05 pm that day.



We didn't immediately associate the Pfizer shot with our daughter's death. We existed in the same bubble of suppressed information that many of you reading this now understand to be very real. It took a few weeks for us to collect additional information and study available data. After she passed we began researching NIH.gov, Pfizer trial research, and first-hand accounts of others who'd experienced similar events with loved ones. Like so many others, we've discovered grotesque fraud and evil reaching the highest levels of government and multi-billion dollar corporations that are WELL AWARE this shot is killing young people and they don't care. More info here



Trista was supposed to start college in the Spring. She wanted to be a social worker and a child psychologist. She wanted to adopt a teenager because "no one else adopts teenagers". She wanted to be a mom. She wanted to be a foster mom. All she wanted to do was help others. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. All she wanted to do was good.

We will never get to see her do any of these things. We will never see her graduate college. We will never get to see her get married. We will never hold her children. We will never get to see the amazing woman we know she would have become.

First, we need help to give her the memorial she deserves. A place for everyone who loved her to come and sit and visit her memory. We are currently under contract with Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK for a small plot and Pink granite birdbath, inscribed with her name and picture, that will hold her ashes as her eternal resting place. They are allowing us to make payments, but they will not begin making the memorial until the remaining balance is paid in full. (Update 6-28-23: We have made great strides in getting the vast majority of this paid thanks to your gifts! We are about 3/4 of the way there. )



Secondly, we need to find answers. We NEED the truth to be available for everyone to save lives and prevent families from going through what we are currently experiencing. We HAVE to expose the misinformation, the fraud, and the lies and stop the malicious censorship by media, big tech, and the government. We need help to finance travel costs to speak and participate, in person, at events, marches, and coordinated events. We want those responsible for countless injuries and our daughter's murder to be held accountable. We need help. We can't accomplish this without your help.

We are devastated. We are heartbroken. We are our daughter's only voice now. We will fight for her until our last breaths. Please help us fight for the truth.

If we can save others from losing a child or other loved one, we can feel like we are doing right by Trista. We will always keep fighting. We will not be silent. Thank you for helping and for reading the end-of-life story of our precious daughter, Trista Deané Martin.

#justicefortrista #stoptheshotsnow