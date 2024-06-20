Help Fund Lynda's Extensive Medical Records Review

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $668
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Wood
Help fund the fight for answers in Lynda’s untimely death, please donate for a crucial medical records review.
My sister, Lynda Stone, a young 73 year old, was rushed to the hospital on July 15, 2023 for severe diarrhea. She died 27-days later. My quest is to find out why.
Between her arrival at the ER July 15, 2023 and her death, August 11, 2023 she was diagnosed with a broken hip, had surgery, and experienced two seizures, the second landing her in the Critical Intensive Care Unit. Throughout her ordeal, I was kept in the dark.
My sister was a very giving person. A born-again Christian, she treated others with love, compassion, respect, and dignity. She demonstrated these traits while caring for me the past seven years following two work related accidents that left me disabled. She absolutely did not deserve to die this way.
I strongly suspect there is “liability” on the part of the hospital and doctors. It appears something went wrong during the surgery, like too much anesthetic or she was under anesthetic too long. To find out, I need assistance from the Give Send Go community. I have an Attorney/MD lined up to perform the review of her extensive medical records but desperately need $25K to start the process.
If there is any wrong doing on the part of the hospital or their doctors, they should be held accountable.
I am looking to find “Justice for Lynda”!
Thank you,
Lynda’s brother Kelly Wood
ITM
Itm, Kelly. A little gift, hope you find what your seek.
Best of luck!
Good Luck
I hope you can get the answers you need.
@ITM
Get the answers you need.
🙏❤️
Don't give up hope. Keep spreading the word on social media. You will get justice!
God Bless you and may you find justice! ITM
Lord have mercy on your family, Viscountess Love and Light
In the Morning!
TYFYC
I'm sorry for your loss, your pain and suffering and especially what that hospital did to your sister. I pray you find strength to pursue this!
I hope you can get answers.
August 23rd, 2024
I want to thank all of the Anonymous Donors for their generosity? I appreciate your contributions.
I want to thank the Following Donors for their contributions:
Srinivas Murty,
Steve BNAdstra,
Mary,
Mark Bodiford,
Sir evil larry.
Thank you for your generosity! I appreciate your generosity.
Thank you all!
August 23rd, 2024
I was able to get some coverage on a podcast, No Agenda Show, today. I'm hoping to pick up more momentum as time goes on. I am deeply saddened by the lack of donations and caring so far in this campaign. I see others are having better luck. Maybe they have more faith. Could be a sadder story, who knows.
I must put this in GOD's hands. He is the one to determine if this is meant to be.
GOD Bless all of you!
Kelly
August 23rd, 2024
Hello to all,
It's been two weeks since launching my sister's campaign. I am charged with the duty of carrying out my sister's final wishes. This campaign is one of her pleas she made to me before she passed. She was scared and wanted out of Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. They would not let her go (transfer).
I see enough evidence that creates suspicion on the part of the doctor and hospital to warrant a legal examination of her medical records. The Attorney who is also a Medical Doctor will review and provide his expert opinion. I'm looking for wrong doing on the part of the doctors and hospital. If found then my Attorney and I will file a Medical Malpractice / Wrongful Death Lawsuit.
Here are some key points that I'm focusing on:
1. HPMC ER established Lynda (PG_Chrys) had a broken right hip. Funny that her visit to Cedars-Sinai a month earlier did not pick that up.
2. HPMC's rush to hip surgery without providing Lynda any proof and without contacting me, her brother for approval or surgery. She was in my care anytime she goes into the hospital. She was already under my care when she went to ER due to care she was receiving under another doctor.
3. The hospital failed to keep me advised of her conditions the entire stay. The nurses were dismissive when I spoke with them on the phone.
4. About 12 hours post-op Lynda had a seizure. About 3.5 days latter when they moved her to Rehab she had a second seizure. This seizure is the one that caused her to end up in CICU (Critical Intensive Care Unit).
5. I had absolutely no contact with any of the CICU doctors after many requests to talk to them.
6. They finally called me when it was time to pull the plug. I approved the request and told the doctor they had gone far, far beyond what her wished were for end of life care.
7. I am suspicious of what they kept her on Life Support for 18 days when she specified her DNR and No Life Support wishes/requests.
8. After I gave the order to pull the plug I receive a call from The Treating Neurologist. Her opinion was that Lynda needed to be transferred to USC, UCLA because HPMC did not have the capabilities to treat my sister. I immediately called and ordered the she be put back on life support and transferred to Cedars. HPMC refused to do this. I told the CICU staff to notify the Doctors, I had new information from her Neurologist.
8. HPMC refusal to transfer my sister, Lynda, to Cedars-Sinai. Those came from doctors and Case Manager. who was in tears when she called.
I must must follow through on this Medical Review. I have never seen such a horribly operated facility in my life.
I need your help!!
Thank you!
Kelly
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.