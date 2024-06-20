Help Fund Lynda's Extensive Medical Records Review

Help fund the fight for answers in Lynda’s untimely death, please donate for a crucial medical records review.

My sister, Lynda Stone, a young 73 year old, was rushed to the hospital on July 15, 2023 for severe diarrhea. She died 27-days later. My quest is to find out why.



Between her arrival at the ER July 15, 2023 and her death, August 11, 2023 she was diagnosed with a broken hip, had surgery, and experienced two seizures, the second landing her in the Critical Intensive Care Unit. Throughout her ordeal, I was kept in the dark.

My sister was a very giving person. A born-again Christian, she treated others with love, compassion, respect, and dignity. She demonstrated these traits while caring for me the past seven years following two work related accidents that left me disabled. She absolutely did not deserve to die this way.

I strongly suspect there is “liability” on the part of the hospital and doctors. It appears something went wrong during the surgery, like too much anesthetic or she was under anesthetic too long. To find out, I need assistance from the Give Send Go community. I have an Attorney/MD lined up to perform the review of her extensive medical records but desperately need $25K to start the process.

If there is any wrong doing on the part of the hospital or their doctors, they should be held accountable.



I am looking to find “Justice for Lynda”!

Lynda’s brother Kelly Wood