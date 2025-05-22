Justice 4 Justine Wadsack & Stop Tucson Corruption

Dear Friend,



I never imagined I would find myself in this position—writing to you not just as a former Arizona State Senator, but as a citizen whose constitutional rights have been trampled by the very institutions meant to protect them. But today, I need your help.



As you may have heard, I’m taking legal action against the City of Tucson and members of its police department for violating my civil rights and corrupting the 2024 election process. The situation is not just about a traffic stop—it’s about a leftist city government weaponizing its power against political opponents and silencing those who dare to challenge its radical agenda.



Here’s what happened:



In March 2024, while driving home from the Capitol during active legislative session, I was pulled over by Tucson police. As an elected official in session, I was protected by legislative immunity—a fundamental part of our constitutional system designed to prevent political targeting of lawmakers. The officer on scene acknowledged this, and no citation was issued. That should have been the end of it.



But it wasn’t.



Just weeks before the Republican primary election, this non-event was deliberately leaked to the media. Not only was the timing suspicious—it was politically calculated. The Tucson Police Department not only released private information but failed to preserve critical footage and evidence. The media, in lockstep with the leftist political machine, ran with the false narrative, and my campaign suffered the consequences.



This wasn’t just about embarrassing me—it was about influencing the outcome of an election. This was an attack on democracy itself.



Now, I’ve filed a lawsuit to hold them accountable. But fighting the deep-rooted corruption of a city like Tucson—armed with taxpayer money and backed by a complicit press—is expensive, exhausting, and uphill. That’s why I’m reaching out to ask for your help.



But my case is just one symptom of a much larger crisis.



Tucson is in decline.



What was once a proud Arizona city is now riddled with crime, homelessness, open drug use, and bureaucratic rot. Tucson is run by far-left ideologues who prioritize ideology over safety, who defund police while crime spikes, and who turn a blind eye to corruption as long as it protects their grip on power.



The city has become a warning sign for what happens when unchecked progressive politics take over. Public safety has deteriorated. Families are fleeing. Businesses are closing their doors. And any dissent—any political opposition—is not just ignored, but crushed.



They came for me because I spoke out.



They can come for you, too.



If the left in Tucson can fabricate charges, leak protected information, and manipulate elections to take out a sitting state senator, what’s stopping them from targeting conservative school board members, local pastors, parents at school board meetings, or small business owners who resist woke mandates?



This is about more than just one lawsuit. This is a test case for whether free speech, election integrity, and the rule of law still matter in Arizona.



I’m not backing down. I didn’t back down in the Senate when I took on the establishment. I didn’t back down when the media smeared me for defending your rights. And I won’t back down now, even as the Tucson machine tries to silence me in court.



But I need you in this fight with me.



Together, we can send a message to Tucson—and every other city trying to weaponize government—that We the People are still in charge.



I’ll never stop standing up for our values, our Constitution, and our freedom. Thank you for standing with me.



With gratitude and resolve,



Justine Wadsack

Former Arizona State Senator

Constitutional Conservative • Fighter for Freedom • Target of Tucson’s Corruption