GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distributions are made to:

Ensure access to justice for individuals unable to afford proper legal representation

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Justice for All cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.