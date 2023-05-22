GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $14,453
Thank you! Holding these alleged frauds liable needs to happen!!
For DRSJ4A, Dr. Swain.
Please confirm receipt
For Harvard
DSJ4A
GOD BLESS YOU Dr. SWAIN
Everyone should stand up for what’s right in this world. Harvard needs to do the right thing.
DRSJ4A
donation for Harvard Lawsuit code DRSJ4A
Praying for the good work you do Dr. Swain- God is definitely working through you!
June 21st, 2024
Dear Generous Donors,
We are grateful for your ongoing support of Dr. Swain through our Justice for All Giver Army Cause. As many of you know, Dr. Swain has courageously taken on the challenge of holding Harvard University accountable for plagiarism committed by Dr. Gay. This is a significant legal battle, and your contributions are making a meaningful impact.
Progress and Support
Dr. Swain is still actively raising the necessary funds to pursue this lawsuit. Thanks to your generosity, we are pleased to announce that our charity will be providing Dr. Swain's campaign with its first grant. This initial funding will cover the preliminary costs of her legal battle, helping her take the first crucial steps towards justice.
The Impact of Your Donations
All donations to the Justice for All Cause are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. These funds are dedicated exclusively to covering Dr. Swain's legal expenses. Should there be any surplus after meeting these costs, the remaining funds will be directed back to our Justice for All Cause. This ensures that others in need of legal assistance will also have the opportunity to receive appropriate counsel.
We firmly believe in supporting individuals who are fighting against injustice and ensuring their cases are heard and taken seriously. Your contributions are vital in providing this support.
Exclusive Update for Dedicated Supporters
This update is specifically for those who have earmarked their donations for Dr. Swain's grant. Your targeted support not only aids Dr. Swain in her fight but also reinforces the importance of accountability and justice. We are committed to keeping you updated on the progress of this campaign and the impact of your donations.
Our Gratitude
We want to express our deepest appreciation to each of you for your generosity and belief in this cause. Your support not only aids Dr. Swain in her fight but also reinforces the importance of accountability and justice. We are committed to keeping you updated on the progress of this campaign and the impact of your donations.
Thank you for standing with us and Dr. Swain. Together, we are making a difference.
