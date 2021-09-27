Campaign Image

Maintain Update Expand And Improve Just Joe Radio

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Campaign created by Just Joe Radio

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Prichard

Maintain Update Expand And Improve Just Joe Radio

All donations will go towards purchasing new equipment, improving production quality, increasing listener outreach and maintaining current subscription services for Just Joe Radio, the only highly obscure, 4th tier, internet based radio show produced for US by US
Recent Donations
Patrick
4 days ago

Best show online!

Anonymous Giver
15 days ago

great show!

Trucker Billy
21 days ago

Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas, Joe. God bless.

dr buzzle
23 days ago

merry christmas

Fenria Patheimathos
23 days ago

Swedish Brother
24 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Merry Christmas brother. Keep fighting the good fight.

Carolina Brian on Gab
1 month ago

Sitting here at home working and listening to last night's show. Love your content and I hope this helps a little, Merry Christmas brother!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

JJR is better than fox news.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

God Bless ya Joe! Merry Christmas!

jburgess
1 month ago

o/

Scarlett
1 month ago

Merry Christmas, Joe!

Patrick
1 month ago

Best show online!

Fenria Patheimathos
1 month ago

Atexian
1 month ago

Daniel Penny did nothing wrong!

Swedish Brother
1 month ago

Hey Joe , I hope everything works out for you

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Gab Fren
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

JJR is better than JRE.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Love the show man. Keep it going. You're a great commentator.

