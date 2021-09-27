Maintain Update Expand And Improve Just Joe Radio

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Prichard
Best show online!
great show!
Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas, Joe. God bless.
merry christmas
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas brother. Keep fighting the good fight.
Sitting here at home working and listening to last night's show. Love your content and I hope this helps a little, Merry Christmas brother!
JJR is better than fox news.
God Bless ya Joe! Merry Christmas!
o/
Merry Christmas, Joe!
Best show online!
Daniel Penny did nothing wrong!
Hey Joe , I hope everything works out for you
JJR is better than JRE.
Love the show man. Keep it going. You're a great commentator.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.