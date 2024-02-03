Supporting Julie's Cancer Treatment

UPDATED 12/1/2024 As owner of Bailey's Naturals Herbal Apothecary for over 25 years, Julie's purpose, passion, and calling has been to help make a positive impact on people's health and in their lives. Now, Julie is in a fight for her life. Last October she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer, and told by 2 leading cancer treatment centers that there was nothing they could do for her.

In the year since her diagnosis Julie has stayed strong and continued to work full time, bolstered by natural therapies funded largely from donations through GiveSendGo. For that, she is so grateful! Unfortunately, bad news came in a recent PET scan showing the cancer spreading and getting more aggressive.

Julie has decided to get aggressive in return, embarking on IPT therapy. It’s a type of chemo that uses insulin to trick cancer cells into accepting a dose of chemo. https://cancerdoctor.com/article/ipt/ Because of this novel approach significantly lower doses of chemo can be used, which in turn dramatically reduces the risk of side effects. Julie’s goal is to stay on her feet, working full-time during this treatment, and continuing to serve her community. Unfortunately, insurance won’t pay for this groundbreaking treatment.

Julie's loving, giving heart is too humble to ask for your help, so we her family and friends are asking for her.

For more than 2 decades, she's been a single mom, independent small business owner, and an active participant in her community. Indeed, Julie has touched many lives serving the residents of Safety Harbor, Florida and beyond.

If she's touched your life or someone you know, or her story has touched you in some way, please help by gifting whatever you can afford. And if a monetary donation isn't possible, please keep her in your prayers, and if possible, consider supporting her business - either in person or online at www.Baileysnaturals.com. That will be a win-win! As her sister, my belief is that her healing journey will be transformational and bring glory to our Almighty God and His miraculous healing power, allowing her to continue her passion and purpose for years to come.

We're so grateful for your love, prayers and financial support. We will keep you updated here in the blog. --Kathryn




























