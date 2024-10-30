Medical Care for Julie Donini

Please join us in supporting our friend and parishioner Julie Donini, along with husband Joshua and children Calel, Anilyn, Basil, and Elias.



Several weeks ago, Julie developed severe pneumonia after a virus and was hospitalized. Since then, she has developed a dangerous immune condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).



MCAS occurs when mast cells, part of the immune system, release too much histamine, resulting in serious and sometimes life-threatening allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in response to common food, environmental, and even emotional triggers. For Julie, these responses have resulted in hospitalization and a stressful and exhausting burden on her and the whole family. In addition to an extremely limited diet and radical changes to the home environment to safeguard her health, Julie is nearly homebound due to the need to stay on multiple antihistamines at all times to prevent dangerous flare ups.

Though centers are few and far between, by the grace of God there just happens to be a clinic not far from the Doninis that specializes in treating and healing MCAS. Treatment involves a 2 week intensive program and is quite expensive, but as Julie experiences anaphylaxis on a daily basis now, it seems to be her only option.



May our compassion and generosity minister to this struggling family. If donating financially is not feasible at this time, please keep Julie and her family in your prayers. Your support and your prayers will bring them strength!

