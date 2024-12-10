Village Church Construction

This poor village church in Andhra Pradesh India was started by the current pastor's father. He and his wife were terribly persecuted, stoned, abused, cursed but they did not give up. They persevered sharing the gospel and as people were healed villagers started placing their faith in Jesus Christ. The wood and mud brick building they constructed to meet in is now old and needing repair. The villagers have started scraping money together to replace it with a cement structure in the very field where this open air meeting took place in 2019. Since they have little income it has been difficult to raise enough money to complete it but they have started the first floor. They still lack about $13,000 to finish the building. That amount is not much by American standards for a building but for these poor villagers it is. Would you consider donating towards this work so that they may have a new building to celebrate Jesus Christ in and bring others to see for themselves the joy and salvation of our God? It would wonderful to give it to them before Christmas. All monies that come in will go 100% towards that church building construction.



