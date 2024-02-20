Joyful Jessi

Let me tell you a bit about our dear Jessica Ruth.







She’s bravely dealt with neuralgia pain all her life as a result of shoulder dystocia at birth.

Being determined and focused…

the pain and lack of arm/shoulder motion didn’t stop her from accomplishing school, work, and sports.





That is until about eight years ago, something changed, and an autoimmune response took over.





Since then, we’ve been praying and hoping for insight / breakthrough with many tests, protocols, specialist doctors and naturopaths etc.





Daily she struggles with nerve pain, muscle weakness, and extreme fatigue,





We want to start this fundraiser to help pay for her medical bills, hopefully enough to send her to an effective in-patient medical clinic.







Her symptoms allow her to function lightly, (baking part-time)

although it is a challenge to get through every day.





🙏Please continue to pray for Jessica’s healing and wisdom for future decisions.

She is so grateful for all of you in her life!







