Legal Defense Fund for Officer Jovanny Crespo

I am writing to you today with a plea for justice, truth, and the preservation of a dedicated officer's life. On July 5, 2023, the integrity of our justice system was compromised, leaving Officer Jovanny Crespo unjustly convicted and facing the possibility of spending the next three decades away from his beloved family.

Jovanny Crespo, a devoted police officer of Newark, New Jersey, has always been a symbol of courage, honor, and unwavering commitment to protect and serve. His tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our streets have touched the lives of countless individuals within our community. Today, we ask you to rally behind this brave officer and his family during their time of need.

In a trial tainted by distorted presentations and an absence of due process, the truth was withheld from the jury. The only evidence presented was a body cam video, one that fails to accurately portray the reality Officer Crespo faced on that fateful day. We firmly believe that this misrepresentation has led to an unjust verdict.

What happened to the principle of a speedy trial, a fundamental right which is supposed to be granted to every citizen. Officer Crespo waited in limbo, suspended for four long years, enduring emotional and financial strain, for doing his duty to protect and serve his community. The denial of his right to a swift and fair trial only adds to the travesty of justice we are witnessing today.

I appeal to your sense of justice and compassion to support Officer Crespo's court appeal. Your generous contributions will enable us to employ a strong legal team, dedicated to unraveling the truth and presenting a compelling case that restores faith in our justice system.

Officer Crespo is a loving father, a devoted husband, and a pillar of his community. He has four young children who depend on him for guidance and support. The thought of their Dad being taken away for an extended period is a heavy burden to bear. Your support will not only help ensure a fair chance at justice but will also provide much-needed sense of stability to this young family.

Together, let us fight for the truth and demand justice for Jovanny Crespo. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant impact on his chances of a successful appeal. Please contribute to the "Justice for Jovanny" fund, created to cover legal fees, and support the Crespo family during this difficult time.





You can donate securely and conveniently at [fundraising platform], where your generosity will be directly used for the cause. Additionally, we encourage you to share this appeal with your friends, family, and social networks, expanding our collective voice in pursuit of justice.

The time has come for us to stand up against injustice and rally around Jovanny Crespo a devoted police officer who has dedicated his life to safeguarding his community. Let us reclaim the principles of truth, and the presumption of innocence in America’s Court rooms.

Thank you for your unwavering support and for helping to bring a ray of hope to Officer Jovanny Crespo and his family. Feel free to email me at the email below if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Bert Eyler

Vice President

National Center for Police Defense 501(c)(3)

Email - info@nationalcenterforpolicedefense.com



