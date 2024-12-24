A Hand Up for Sarah From Struggle to stability

My name is Sarah, and I'm inviting you to be a part of my story. It's a story of recovery, resilience, and the unwavering belief in second chances. For years, I struggled with addiction, a battle made even tougher by a cognitive disorder and mental health challenges I've faced since birth. Four years ago, I hit rock bottom. I relapsed, lost everything – my home, my car, my three precious boys, my family's trust, and even my own self-worth.

But in the fall of 2021, something shifted inside me. I was tired of the chaos. I longed for stability, for peace, for a life where I could be the woman I knew I could be. I embarked on a journey of self-recovery and healing, determined to rewrite my story.

Since then, I've graduated from a sober living program, Oasis of NWA, which one of the greatest programs I've come to know, become an advocate for others facing addiction, and found strength in support groups. I even completed a demanding drug court program, exceeding expectations and inspiring others along the way. Through therapy and medication, I'm finally managing my mental health in a way I never thought possible.

But rebuilding a life from scratch isn't easy. Right now, I'm homeless, living in a tent. I'm on a waiting list for housing, but it's long, and winter is coming. Imagine facing freezing temperatures, rain, and snow with only thin canvas separating you from the elements. That's my reality.

That's why I'm reaching out to you. I need your help to transition from my tent to a used camper – a place that offers more protection, stability, and a sense of security. It's a stepping stone, a way to stay safe and warm while I wait for permanent housing.

With a more stable shelter, I can focus on my mental health, rebuild my relationship with my sons, and continue my journey of recovery. Even a small donation can make a big difference. Perhaps you can spare $5, $10, or $20? Even sharing my story with your friends and family would mean the world to me.

This isn't just about a camper; it's about hope, resilience, and the power of community. It's about believing in someone who is fighting hard to create a better life. Thank you for being a part of my journey.

With Gratitude,

Sarah