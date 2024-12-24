A Hand Up for Sarah From Struggle to stability

Goal:
USD $1,600
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Young
My name is Sarah, and I'm inviting you to be a part of my story. It's a story of recovery, resilience, and the unwavering belief in second chances. For years, I struggled with addiction, a battle made even tougher by a cognitive disorder and mental health challenges I've faced since birth. Four years ago, I hit rock bottom. I relapsed, lost everything – my home, my car, my three precious boys, my family's trust, and even my own self-worth.
But in the fall of 2021, something shifted inside me. I was tired of the chaos. I longed for stability, for peace, for a life where I could be the woman I knew I could be. I embarked on a journey of self-recovery and healing, determined to rewrite my story.
Since then, I've graduated from a sober living program, Oasis of NWA, which one of the greatest programs I've come to know, become an advocate for others facing addiction, and found strength in support groups. I even completed a demanding drug court program, exceeding expectations and inspiring others along the way. Through therapy and medication, I'm finally managing my mental health in a way I never thought possible.
But rebuilding a life from scratch isn't easy. Right now, I'm homeless, living in a tent. I'm on a waiting list for housing, but it's long, and winter is coming. Imagine facing freezing temperatures, rain, and snow with only thin canvas separating you from the elements. That's my reality.
That's why I'm reaching out to you. I need your help to transition from my tent to a used camper – a place that offers more protection, stability, and a sense of security. It's a stepping stone, a way to stay safe and warm while I wait for permanent housing.
With a more stable shelter, I can focus on my mental health, rebuild my relationship with my sons, and continue my journey of recovery. Even a small donation can make a big difference. Perhaps you can spare $5, $10, or $20? Even sharing my story with your friends and family would mean the world to me.
This isn't just about a camper; it's about hope, resilience, and the power of community. It's about believing in someone who is fighting hard to create a better life. Thank you for being a part of my journey.
With Gratitude,
Sarah
God bless you as you continue your journey.
Wishing you all the best that God has coming your way. Congratulations on all you’ve accomplished so far. Keep growing, you’ve got this.
You’ve got this! So proud of your sobriety!
I pray God gives you the strength to stay positive and keep on going for your dreams.
Good luck on your journey! You’ve already come so far, keep up the good work!
January 3rd, 2025
I've received my new home a Jayco eagle 1994 pop up camper. Using what funds I had I was able to buy some items needed to fix some areas, but I'm needing to add more to make this home insulated for winter an keep me warm.
My goal is $700 which will cover
Generator (the one I thought was a great steal turns out it was a scam website so thankfully my card issurer flagged it before it got money out. But to properly run my campers with lights power a heating source an be able to charge phones, an small items a good generator is goin to b 350-450)
Reflective heavy duty tarps for maintaining heat an Bungee cords to connect them to frame over the bunk ends $100
Reflectix foam insulation for windows to insulate inside $100
Foam boards to go around bottom and under bunk ends to help protect against wind an insulate more $120
If everyone could at least share my link 2-3 places to help reach others .an even if u can only donate 5-10 that helps, but also share share share
