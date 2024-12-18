Missions trip to Kenya

I've been blessed to be offered to go to Kenya to help serve and preach at a conference for pastors in Kenya hosted by CCM. We pray to be able to not only provide our experiences and gifts the Lord has given but to receive what the Holy spirit has to offer when we are over there. Not only in just praying and speaking but in works! Each day we plan on providing hands on help around their facilities like; worship/tech for the confrence, cooking food for the pastors, opened ingredients up a free book store to get in their hands Bibles and other christian reading material, and any other miscellaneous task they need help with. But in order for me to be apart of this trip I'll need the funds to purchase the plane ticket and go help! So I ask you all to donate any amount available from generosity to help further the Kingdom of God in Kenya and around our nation that their stories of Love and healing from God be known to all to give an encouragement that God has, is, and always will be moving! Thank you all!