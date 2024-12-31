Help Josiah Go To Costa Rica!

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $200
🌍✨ Support My Costa Rica Missions Trip! ✨🌍
Hey everyone! This Easter, I have an amazing chance to head to Sarchí, Costa Rica with my high school for a missions trip. We’ll be staying with host families, working on a service project, going on prayer walks, playing soccer, and connecting with students at youth group and a language school. 🙏⚽
I’m really hoping this trip will help me grow in my faith while sharing God’s love with others. It’s a chance to serve, learn, and be part of something bigger than myself.
I need to raise $800 this month to stay on track for my $2,000 goal—will you help me get there? Any donation, big or small, would mean so much. Thank you for your support and prayers! ❤️
God bless you, Josiah, as you go to Costa Rica to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ! So proud of you!
What a wonderful experience this will be for you.
Good luck! Enjoy it!
Way to go Josiah
