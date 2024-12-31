Campaign Image

Help Josiah Go To Costa Rica!

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Josiah Peterson

🌍✨ Support My Costa Rica Missions Trip! ✨🌍

Hey everyone! This Easter, I have an amazing chance to head to Sarchí, Costa Rica with my high school for a missions trip. We’ll be staying with host families, working on a service project, going on prayer walks, playing soccer, and connecting with students at youth group and a language school. 🙏⚽

I’m really hoping this trip will help me grow in my faith while sharing God’s love with others. It’s a chance to serve, learn, and be part of something bigger than myself.

I need to raise $800 this month to stay on track for my $2,000 goal—will you help me get there? Any donation, big or small, would mean so much. Thank you for your support and prayers! ❤️

Recent Donations
Wendy Huls
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

God bless you, Josiah, as you go to Costa Rica to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ! So proud of you!

Rita Reitmeier
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

What a wonderful experience this will be for you.

Garrett Bauer
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Good luck! Enjoy it!

Susan Schoenfeldt
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Way to go Josiah

Updates

Prayer Requests

