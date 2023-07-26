Joshua Lemley Medical Expenses

Hi Friends!

Joshua Lemley recently moved to Jared AFH in Vancouver, Washington USA, which is a long-term adult care facility. They are able to give him the around-the-clock care that he needs. This costs about $1,000 per month. This takes all of his social security checks, leaving him with NO money left over for any other expenses, such as chiropractic care, naturopath, special foods, and personal care items.

His parents have been taking care of Joshua in their home, but they are not able to continue.

About Joshua: For many years, Joshua has served the Church of God (7th Day) by teaching Sabbath School classes, going on mission trips (with PMT), and sponsoring children (through the orphans and widows program). Disabled and underprivileged children have always been dear to his heart. He worked as a Teacher's Aid, mentored kids, and made sure every child in the church had their very own Bible.

All of his life, Joshua has given generously to others. Now we'd like to do something to help him.

Joshua has a gift for encouragement. He used to write blog posts on spiritual topics, however, his mobility makes it difficult to write. If you could send an encouraging note as well, that would be appreciated. He likes getting phone calls also.

Please give monthly. This money will go directly to Joshua, and be used to buy clothes, snack foods, personal care items, chiropractic care, and non-medical travel expenses. Extra things to help him thrive, not just stay alive.

For the past few years, Joshua has been disabled due to an early-onset Parkinsonian disease, as well as an unknown muscular condition. In spite of going to various doctors and specialists, both conventional and alternative, they have not been able to stop the disease completely.

This campaign is being managed by Sarah Whitney (sister) and Robert Stephens (cousin).