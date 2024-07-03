Campaign Image

Blessed are the Peacemakers

 USD $655,500

 USD $29,868

The Feds knew that I was a peacemaker yet they still stole 437 days from me and my family. I still have to pay them $2000 for damages they know I didn’t do and $320 for court costs. They kept me in prison long enough for me to lose an extra year of work in a lawn maintenance business I have worked on for 8 years. I still have 23 months of probation. I can’t leave North Alabama without permission. The goal for this campaign may seem ridiculous but it is there for a reason. I was told by numerous inmates that if the BOP kept me in prison one extra day, they would have to pay me $1500. I did the math and that number became a running joke. 437 times 1500 is 655,500. That is the amount that the Feds owe me. Plus the $2320 of course. It has cost me and my family about $50,000. That is my actual goal but I would like to get some extra to help my friends who are still in prison. The more money this campaign raises, the bigger the testimony will be when I put money on their books and tell them to look what the Lord has done. Every little bit helps and thank you for it. I pray the Lord bless you, and keep you, may HIS face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn HIS face toward you, and give you peace.

   Trump and I were both shot in the face by democrats. Seems like a pattern. lol

Valerie Leonard
$ 25.00 USD
14 hours ago

Heard Tyler on timcast and watched your episode

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

GOD Bless You All.

Sue Kiang
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dan and Brends
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

We are praying for you and your family!

Frank Pizzuto
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

We're So Proud of you We Love you, My prayer is that you Stay Strong Keep The FAITH In CHRIST, Thank You for Standing Up For What You Know is Right. I'm Keeping You on My Prayers Dayle.Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless you and your family.

PaceChurch
$ 125.00 USD
5 months ago

God BlessYou Joshua!! Our church will keep you n our thoughts and prayers!!

CA PATRIOT
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless you and your family Joshua. You are a good man and true Patriot. Saw you on Cowboy Logic and I agree with the previous donor, you are still handsome!!

TS
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

You and your family are in my prayers. Keep the faith.

R Barnes
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Josuah you are an inspiration! A believer who is acting on the Lord's will! God Bless you, and our family is praying for you. R. Barnes

Paula and Steve Woodman
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Listened to you, Joshua on 7-20-24 Cowboy Logic on Rumble. Thank you for standing up in such a huge way for We the People and for publicly asking for God’s mercy to forgive America’s 50 year sin of the legalized and systematic killing of over 63 million babies in the womb. God bless you, Joshua.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

You are a courageous man who loves all people and is not afraid to show it. You're someone we totally respect and admire. Were so sorry you got shot. Hopefully the capital police thanked you for protecting him. You are a hero and still handsome!!

Tim and Debbie Childers
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for your efforts!!

Dave and Sheri Churches
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you, Joshua. Praying for the return of your business.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless you.

Teri Zaniboni
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

May the Lord bless you and keep you and your family safe. God used you in such a mightily way !

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

DanR
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

