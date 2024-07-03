Blessed are the Peacemakers

Goal:
USD $655,500
Raised:
USD $29,868
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Black
The Feds knew that I was a peacemaker yet they still stole 437 days from me and my family. I still have to pay them $2000 for damages they know I didn’t do and $320 for court costs. They kept me in prison long enough for me to lose an extra year of work in a lawn maintenance business I have worked on for 8 years. I still have 23 months of probation. I can’t leave North Alabama without permission. The goal for this campaign may seem ridiculous but it is there for a reason. I was told by numerous inmates that if the BOP kept me in prison one extra day, they would have to pay me $1500. I did the math and that number became a running joke. 437 times 1500 is 655,500. That is the amount that the Feds owe me. Plus the $2320 of course. It has cost me and my family about $50,000. That is my actual goal but I would like to get some extra to help my friends who are still in prison. The more money this campaign raises, the bigger the testimony will be when I put money on their books and tell them to look what the Lord has done. Every little bit helps and thank you for it. I pray the Lord bless you, and keep you, may HIS face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn HIS face toward you, and give you peace.
Trump and I were both shot in the face by democrats. Seems like a pattern. lol
Heard Tyler on timcast and watched your episode
GOD Bless You All.
We are praying for you and your family!
We're So Proud of you We Love you, My prayer is that you Stay Strong Keep The FAITH In CHRIST, Thank You for Standing Up For What You Know is Right. I'm Keeping You on My Prayers Dayle.Amen
God Bless you and your family.
God BlessYou Joshua!! Our church will keep you n our thoughts and prayers!!
God Bless you and your family Joshua. You are a good man and true Patriot. Saw you on Cowboy Logic and I agree with the previous donor, you are still handsome!!
You and your family are in my prayers. Keep the faith.
Josuah you are an inspiration! A believer who is acting on the Lord's will! God Bless you, and our family is praying for you. R. Barnes
Listened to you, Joshua on 7-20-24 Cowboy Logic on Rumble. Thank you for standing up in such a huge way for We the People and for publicly asking for God’s mercy to forgive America’s 50 year sin of the legalized and systematic killing of over 63 million babies in the womb. God bless you, Joshua.
You are a courageous man who loves all people and is not afraid to show it. You're someone we totally respect and admire. Were so sorry you got shot. Hopefully the capital police thanked you for protecting him. You are a hero and still handsome!!
Praying for your efforts!!
God bless you, Joshua. Praying for the return of your business.
God Bless you.
May the Lord bless you and keep you and your family safe. God used you in such a mightily way !
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.