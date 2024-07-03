Blessed are the Peacemakers

The Feds knew that I was a peacemaker yet they still stole 437 days from me and my family. I still have to pay them $2000 for damages they know I didn’t do and $320 for court costs. They kept me in prison long enough for me to lose an extra year of work in a lawn maintenance business I have worked on for 8 years. I still have 23 months of probation. I can’t leave North Alabama without permission. The goal for this campaign may seem ridiculous but it is there for a reason. I was told by numerous inmates that if the BOP kept me in prison one extra day, they would have to pay me $1500. I did the math and that number became a running joke. 437 times 1500 is 655,500. That is the amount that the Feds owe me. Plus the $2320 of course. It has cost me and my family about $50,000. That is my actual goal but I would like to get some extra to help my friends who are still in prison. The more money this campaign raises, the bigger the testimony will be when I put money on their books and tell them to look what the Lord has done. Every little bit helps and thank you for it. I pray the Lord bless you, and keep you, may HIS face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn HIS face toward you, and give you peace.

Trump and I were both shot in the face by democrats. Seems like a pattern. lol