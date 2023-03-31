Joshes ICU Paralysis Journey

Joshua 35, has been in ICU for over 1 year.

He was induced into a 2 month coma when he entered hospital March 2022, due to severe multi organ failure. Nearly dying twice, he has lost over 120 lbs and is still on a breathing tube, as a result he has not spoken the past 12 months. He can only nod his head.

Side effects of his coma medications led to injury to his nerves and muscles causing paralysis.

Doctors recently project a 1-2 year recovery timeline; with bleak prospects to return to employment as a chef standing 8 hrs daily.

Independent Neurological advisors are very hopeful for a faster recovery with intense rehab and physio.

We are raising funds related to his rehab costs which will be extensive above any existing insurance coverage.

Please consider helping Joshua in 3 ways:

1. Reposting on your Social Media:

This will increase the awareness of Joshua story of recovery, needs & prayer.

Please Follow & Repost from:

Dave T Turner on Facebook, @daveturnerIsHis on Instagram

Dave T. Turner on LinkedIn.

Please send a video of encouragement for Josh or a personal comment.

2. Support Financially:

$10 or $25 or any amount as your heart leads. Hopefully with extensive Social Media reposts- small gifts will add up.

3. Praying for his recovery:

“That God be Glorified IN Joshes recovery”.

We have seen #JoshesJourney as an encouragement to many, including Joshua. Prayer and recovery updates available at: https://bit.ly/3Ly1Ruy

In closing, may you personally see the surprising timely blessing of the Lord as you help in any way!

Dave Turner for our Joshua.







