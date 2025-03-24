Help Joshua Farmer recover

Joshua Farmer was involved in a very serious motorcycle accident. If you know Josh, you already love him. He's an incredibly talented artist as well as an amazing human being. His road to recovery will be long and difficult and he may not be able to work for quite some time. All funds raised will be to help the financial burden for Josh and his family as well as medical expenses.

Please share far and wide and keep Josh in your prayers! We love you Josh!! You got this!!!