Liver Transplant & Cancer Recovery

Jose Altamirano is 38 and a husband and father of three. Around October of 2023, he contracted hepatitis which he initially believed to be from a restaurant. However, after the hepatitis treatment was unsuccessful, extensive testing revealed he had cancer of the bile duct, which in turn caused major liver damage. Surgeries, radiation, and chemo therapies were initiated. His condition reduced his ability to work. He was placed on a liver transplant list at Ronald Reagan Medical Center - UCLA, and on August 26, 2024 a donor liver became available. He went in for the transplant. Doctors estimated he will be out of work for around 6 months. His only financial support is from his eldest son since his wife has been raising the family and supporting him at the hospital. He purchased a home two years ago. These funds are need for recovering mortgage, insurance, and many medical expenses such as transplant drugs. While he has basic health insurance, it doesn't cover most of the costs. His humor and his spirit are loved, and he is not one to complain or ask for help, but we would like to all come together and support him.