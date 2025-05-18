JORDAN ON WHEELS MOBILE BAPTISMAL POOL

A vision of “Jordan on Wheels” was given to Apostle Donald Dubois, Pastor of Zarephath Victory Tabernacle, Kingsland Georgia after having Project Redemption for more than 10 years. Project Redemption is where we would give clothes and food to those in need. This special project is needed in so many places and now God has expanded the vision by including baptizing souls along the hedges and highways after feeding them the Word of God both spiritually and then naturally. Luke 14:23, “Then the master told his servant, “Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.

We are inviting all souls of every nationality to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life! WHERE GOD LEADS US, WE WILL FOLLOW!

After searching for the right mobile unit, God led us to the mobile baptismal unit created by Pastor Oz, of Neighborhood Relief Ministries in Lima Ohio. Pastor Oz has since been called to his heavenly home, but his vision still prevails through his family and ministry.

This beautiful 8.5 x 24 mobile baptismal unit consist of a pool, a dressing room as well as a generator box insulated compartment that is used for heating and lighting. Its beautiful painting will have a baptismal theme that will quickly take notice. This “Jordan on Wheels “ Portable Baptismal Unit will be a blessing to the house of God, the community and wherever we travel. We pray for an expedited timeframe to reach our goal so we can begin this God given assignment. Thanking everyone in advance for your contributions. God bless!!