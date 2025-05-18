Campaign Image
JORDAN ON WHEELS MOBILE BAPTISMAL POOL

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,610

Campaign created by Vanessa Dubois

Campaign funds will be received by Zarephath Victory Tabernacle

A vision of “Jordan on Wheels” was given to Apostle Donald Dubois, Pastor of Zarephath Victory Tabernacle, Kingsland Georgia after having Project Redemption for more than 10 years. Project Redemption is where we would give clothes and food to those in need. This special project is needed in so many places and now God has expanded the vision by including baptizing souls along the hedges and highways after feeding them the Word of God both spiritually and then naturally. Luke 14:23, “Then the master told his servant, “Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.

We are inviting all souls of every nationality to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life! WHERE GOD LEADS US, WE WILL FOLLOW!

After searching for the right mobile unit, God led us to the mobile baptismal unit created by Pastor Oz, of Neighborhood Relief Ministries in Lima Ohio. Pastor Oz has since been called to his heavenly home, but his vision still prevails through his family and ministry.

This beautiful 8.5 x 24 mobile baptismal unit consist of a pool, a dressing room as well as a generator box insulated compartment that is used for heating and lighting. Its beautiful painting will have a baptismal theme that will quickly take notice. This “Jordan on Wheels “ Portable Baptismal Unit will be a blessing to the house of God, the community and wherever we travel. We pray for an expedited timeframe to reach our goal so we can begin this God given assignment. Thanking everyone in advance for your contributions. God bless!!

Recent Donations
Members of ZVT
$ 280.00 USD
2 days ago

Habakkuk 2:3, For-the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it, because it will surely come, it will not tarry.

Aida Myers
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

God bless this project

Pastor Byrd
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you Apostle Dubois for hearing and obeying God's voice. Jordan on Wheels shall come to past. In Jesus Name!!!

Zarephath Victory T
$ 450.00 USD
15 days ago

Praise God from whom all blessings flow! We thank everyone for their gifts of love.

Ron
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

R Dubois
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Nireshia Hall
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dianne Frazier
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for this project come complete soon and praying to be a big success using this family of God .

Apostle Dubois
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

To God Be All The Glory!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Apostle Dubois
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This project “Jordan on Wheels” will be a blessing to many. Winning souls for Jesus is our priority. Thanking God in advance for total success.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I trust God will bring this vision into fruition. Many hands are needed. Are you willing?

Latonia Washington
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

