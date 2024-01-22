Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $10,000
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Fowle
Due to the minimum character requirement of Give Send Go:
The legal defense fund for Jordan Fowle.
The legal defense fund for Jordan Fowle.
The legal defense fund for Jordan Fowle.
The legal defense fund for Jordan Fowle.
Love you guys!!
Love you guys!!
Always praying
We believe in you, and love you guys!!
Exodus 14:14
Love you guys!!
Love you guys!!!
Love you guys!!
Love you guys!!!
Love you guys!!
Love and prayers for the Fowle Family!
I will be praying for you all daily. God is with you❤️
Praying for your entire family daily ❤️
Praying for your family!
Psalm 46:1 god is our refuge and strength Praying for you and your family
Praying for you guys!!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.