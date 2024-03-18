Karen & Robert Jones January 6th Support Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $7,007
Karen and Robert Jones are currently co-defendants in a shared court case for attending an election integrity protest on January 6, 2021.
While Karen and Robert are reluctant to ask for financial support and to be the recipients of such kindness, many have inquired how they can contribute financially to support The Joneses.
Your donations will help pay for their legal representation and will give them hope and faith in believing that Americans are still free to exercise their Constitutionally protected rights in this great nation.
The Jones family thanks you in advance for your love and support.
God bless your family.
I subscribe to Julie Kelly’s substack. I read about you in the comments. I am happy to donate to you and many other J6ers. Justice for J6. You are not alone. You are not forgotten.
USA Strong for the people !!
Just read about your story on Julie Kelly's Substack. Honored to chip in even a little bit.
I will continue to help as much as possible to see that you get justice for you and your family.
Just read this on substack Julie Kelly. Want you to know you are NOT forgotten by those of us who have watched in horror these last 4 years. God bless you and your family.
Read about your case from your comments on Julie Kelly’s substack. I’m so sorry you have been targeted by our corrupt DOJ. I’m praying PDJT will pardon all you J6 defendants.
Read your comment in Julie Kelly's article. Sorry you are going through this nightmare. Better days are coming!
Best wishes Karen and to your family too.
Time to move on and let communities heal no matter what side of the fence you are on. Remember Karen has a family, children and community that loves her. Something largely set aside in our political atmosphere especially after the 2020 era debacles.
we are sure praying for you!!!
