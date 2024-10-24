Supporting Jonathan Enfinger Recovery

UPDATE #4- The surgeon who operated had to fly out of the country ( Dr. Toledo is a pretty well known neurosurgeon) and has personally requested to see Jonathan immediately when she returns. He's been blessed to have the best doctors in the region work on him. The blessings continue as the top neurosurgeon in the region has a vested interest in his recovery!





UPDATE #3- Jonathan has continued to amaze us with his progress. Being home and with his girls has been a medicine in itself. He's learning his limitations as he navigates this recovery. Thank you for those who have shared resources to get him set up with the right therapies to recover. He is learning patience as he heals and he is learning to pace himself so as not to wear himself out. Thank you for all the prayers, support, and meals. He continues to amaze us.

UPDATE #2- He is home and a little more comfortable than he was in the hospital bed. They just don't seem to make hospital beds to accommodate men of his stature. His spirits are good and his humor is better than ever. It's true what the Bible says, a merry heart is a good medicine. Keep those prayers going up! He's got a ways to go but we're all so thrilled to see his personality, even through the pain.





UPDATE #1- Due to no insurance, the hospital released him. Any way you can help will be greatly appreciated. It's been one week. He is in pain and his recovery will be intensive. Prayers are coveted.





On Thursday October 17th, Jonathan fell 17 feet from his deer stand, landing directly on his head. This resulted in a fractured skull and severe brain bleed. By a miracle, he was somehow able to call his girlfriend Jessica his brother David and seek help, but he was increasingly disoriented and expressed he had a terrible headache. By the time his brother and dad Wesley raced to his aid, he was bleeding from both ears and his right eye had swollen completely shut. Emergency services responded in record time and, with mere minutes to spare, they life flighted him to the nearest trauma center where he was rushed to emergency surgery to stop the brain bleed. The family was told it was a 50/50 chance he'd survive the night. By the grace of God, Jonathan survived was still with us when the sun came up. The prayers of thousands were heard on his behalf. The surgeons stated more than once that it as "impossible" for Jonathan to have called David. They said it was "impossible" that he took that fall and landed how he landed and didn't break his neck. They said he would most likely lose the sight in his right eye, which had been so swollen from the internal pressure of the brain bleed. They said it was "impossible" that he was able to walk to the road after calling his brother so he'd be easier to spot. They said it was all "impossible".

But. We know a God who can do the impossible.





"Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believe" - Mark 9:23





"For with God nothing shall be impossible." Luke 1:37





"But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible." Matthew 19:26





Jonathan is already proving these verses to be true. The prayers of many have gone up to the Lord on his behalf. Jonathan is a self-employed contractor and skilled carpenter by trade. He has no health insurance and, to many, it may seem "impossible" to tackle the ever-mounting expense of saving his life.





But God is faithful and so are his people. If you feel led to donate, please do. But above it all, we ask for your prayers. God is working miracles already and we know he isn't done with Jonathan. He's still here fighting despite all the "impossibilities". He has three beautiful daughters who love and miss their daddy. We want him healed and home, but not home before he's physically ready. Without insurance, the hospital is rushing to get him home. This would be mean NO rehab, which will be crucial to his recovery.