Airman's Livelihood Attacked

Imagine serving your country for 10 years honorably with no disciplinary issues as a member of the United States Air Force, serving in the SOCOM Color Guard, base basketball teams, holding executive officer positions for private organizations, and receiving awards from Senior Airman Below the Zone to Quarterly Awards. After reporting stolen mail to the corporate office and calling the police on the leasing office of your "luxury apartment complex" the leasing manager decided to initiate contact with your leadership via phone call and email petty complaints she collected from neighbors to your leadership. The hearsay complaints she emailed included making noise complaints through appropriate channels (her and law enforcement) in a polite and respectful manner, ignoring a neighbor as she tried to get your attention from far away to ask you about not picking up liquid dog diarrhea while you were walking your dogs with ear buds in, telling another neighbor to f off and leave you alone for stalking you and yelling at you and that neighbors friend accusing you and your 80 lb dog of running past them on the stairs. There is a lot more to this story that I will explain on YouTube so my story can be told in its entirety. A leasing manager should not overstep her role by using personal tenant information to contact their workplace with petty, non criminal complaints. Alyssa Hansen from Advenir at the Watson in Tampa, FL did just that and caused my reenlistment to be denied weeks after her communication was received by my leadership at MacDill AFB. I had just been promoted months prior, was chosen for a PCS to Miami and had excellent feedback from my Leadership. Advenir has continued to deflect and not hold Alyssa accountable for her actions by taking disciplinary action. They also have replied to requests to terminate the lease by sending a lease termination agreement where they are asking me to relinquish my first amendment rights and never speak about what was done by Alyssa Hansen. I have not signed it because I have a right to tell my story. I will be showing evidence of everything I am saying on YT with the same title as this campaign.

Thankfully I have maintained a 4.0 average pursuing a Bachelor's degree, 10 IT certifications including Security + and Cloud+ which I obtained while going through this ordeal Alyssa started in January 2025. However, I have not found a new position to transition to in such short time.

I learned that Alyssa was in fact the person who contacted my leadership with petty complaints months later as my leadership didn't reveal all the information while they investigated. This caused my past appeals and attempts to explain myself to go unheard by my leadership since I could not properly address accusations I wasn't aware of.





Please help me be able to support my family while I get prepared for my separation date in a month. I am being forced to end a career that I expected to stay in until retirement. Let's show everyone support for our service members and law enforcement.