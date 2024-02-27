Help Support John Taylor

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $220
Three years ago, I crossed paths with John when I launched my company. Since then, he's become not just a friend, but a valued mentor and even a business partner. However, amidst the challenges of the pandemic, John faced a series of setbacks.
Last year, John's health took a sudden turn for the worse, landing him in the hospital fighting a severe blood infection. Despite his resilience, the ordeal left him grappling with extensive medical bills, even with insurance coverage. Unfortunately, as he focused on recovery, his business took a hit, leading to financial strain and eventual bankruptcy.
Now, I'm reaching out to help John get back on his feet. Your support, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference in helping him transition to a new chapter in his life. Knowing John's character and dedication, your contribution will be going to someone truly deserving.
Thank you for considering helping a good man in need.
Blessings to you, John.
