Help Support John Taylor

Three years ago, I crossed paths with John when I launched my company. Since then, he's become not just a friend, but a valued mentor and even a business partner. However, amidst the challenges of the pandemic, John faced a series of setbacks.

Last year, John's health took a sudden turn for the worse, landing him in the hospital fighting a severe blood infection. Despite his resilience, the ordeal left him grappling with extensive medical bills, even with insurance coverage. Unfortunately, as he focused on recovery, his business took a hit, leading to financial strain and eventual bankruptcy.

Now, I'm reaching out to help John get back on his feet. Your support, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference in helping him transition to a new chapter in his life. Knowing John's character and dedication, your contribution will be going to someone truly deserving.

Thank you for considering helping a good man in need.



