Fight Against The Persecution of John Strand

The Biden administration put me in jail, as they did many others, because I hold a difference of opinion. I am not a violent criminal, I am not a radical — I’m just a normal guy who loves this country and wants to protect it from the evil forces looking to completely take it over. So I spoke out… and I protested…. and I made my voice heard.
Since when did that become such a crime?
The Biden DOJ arrested me and put me in prison in a highly political case. First they threatened me with a 20 year felony and attempted to coerce me into admitting wrongdoing and to take a lesser plea. I refused because I could not in good-conscious participate in their lies and fraudulent narrative. I stood up for the TRUTH.
During incarceration, they put me in solitary confinement for four months because I gave an interview from prison highlighting the difficult conditions and the mistreatment and abuses.
This has been an exceptionally difficult time — I was ripped away from my family, my job, my life as I knew it — but I stood my ground relentless in our fight, and I did NOT accept the DOJ’s threats & lesser plea. I knew the case was fundamentally wrong, and my beliefs were vindicated by the Supreme Court. I was released after the SCOTUS ruling determined that the DOJ engaged in flagrant abuses of the law, charging defendants wrongfully and with statues that should have never applied.
I now want to make a stand and fight for others who were wrongfully targeted by the Biden Department of Justice, and I need a little help to get back on my feet and get back in the fight.
If there’s one thing for sure, I am committed, more dedicated, and more empowered than I ever have been, and I will not stop until every defendant wrongly imprisoned is freed.
I have some big plans for this that I’ll announce soon. Stay tuned.
Dear John: I just saw you share your story on Glenn Beck's podcast. I am so sorry that you had to go through this incredibly unjust and painful experience.
Sorry for all you had to endure for us all No revenge but we need to restore the spirit that made America bright Thank you for what you did for us
Wish I could give more!
I have donated to you over time and encouraged others to do so. I heard you on Glenn Beck last evening--it was a super interview, and I look forward to reading your book ASAP. I'm hoping you can join us for a discussion for my book club. Please come to my home in Alameda, CA, or via ZOOM. I have a beautiful historic mansion, and we'll host you well! Plus, you won't believe my cakemaking skills!
God bless you for your courage and faith Your voice is critical
Praying for you, John.
Your interview with Glenn made the abuses of our government horrifyingly clear. I hope you will continue to be a warrior in the fight for a more honorable and fair government. The J6 prisoners deserve immediate pardons.
Thank you for being a warrior for Christ & our country! Praying for you & your loved ones
Heavenly Father restore John, body ,mind and soul. Bring peace to his soul as he fights evil. St. Michael bring a hedge of protection around him and all j6 prisoners from all evil, that they all feel at peace through your presence. Amen
No words. Thank you seems feeble. Best wishes on your book’s publication.
God bless you and may God heal your tortured soul. You are a true patriot.
You are a true American hero, thank you!
Keep talking and telling your story. When I heard It I could hardly believe that the government could be that evil. We are praying for you.
Thank you for sharing your story, I will pray for you and the others J6's who were and continue to be treated unfairly.
Thank you for standing strong and not giving in. Prayers for continued strength and protection.
Praying for you and all the J6ers and the incredible sacrifices you’ve made for our country. Praying for the Lord’s richest blessings over you and yours. God bless you and keep you.
