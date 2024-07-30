Fight Against The Persecution of John Strand

The Biden administration put me in jail, as they did many others, because I hold a difference of opinion. I am not a violent criminal, I am not a radical — I’m just a normal guy who loves this country and wants to protect it from the evil forces looking to completely take it over. So I spoke out… and I protested…. and I made my voice heard.



Since when did that become such a crime?



The Biden DOJ arrested me and put me in prison in a highly political case. First they threatened me with a 20 year felony and attempted to coerce me into admitting wrongdoing and to take a lesser plea. I refused because I could not in good-conscious participate in their lies and fraudulent narrative. I stood up for the TRUTH.

During incarceration, they put me in solitary confinement for four months because I gave an interview from prison highlighting the difficult conditions and the mistreatment and abuses.





This has been an exceptionally difficult time — I was ripped away from my family, my job, my life as I knew it — but I stood my ground relentless in our fight, and I did NOT accept the DOJ’s threats & lesser plea. I knew the case was fundamentally wrong, and my beliefs were vindicated by the Supreme Court. I was released after the SCOTUS ruling determined that the DOJ engaged in flagrant abuses of the law, charging defendants wrongfully and with statues that should have never applied.



I now want to make a stand and fight for others who were wrongfully targeted by the Biden Department of Justice, and I need a little help to get back on my feet and get back in the fight.

If there’s one thing for sure, I am committed, more dedicated, and more empowered than I ever have been, and I will not stop until every defendant wrongly imprisoned is freed.

I have some big plans for this that I’ll announce soon. Stay tuned.









