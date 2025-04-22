Supporting John McCash Fight For Life

Help John McCash Fight Stage 4 Pancreatic, Liver and Lung Cancer.

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our dear friend and loved one, John McCash. Recently, John received devastating news—his doctors have confirmed, by biopsy, stage 4 pancreatic, liver and lung cancer. The urgency is real, and the emotional and financial strain has already begun.



John is a kind, hardworking, and generous soul who has always been there for others. Now, he needs us. The diagnosis comes with an overwhelming list of expenses: specialist consultations, diagnostic procedures, travel to medical centers, and potential cancer treatments that may not be fully covered by insurance or provincial healthcare.



Your contribution, no matter the size, will help give John the fighting chance he deserves. Funds raised will go toward:



• Medical tests and biopsies

• Travel and accommodation for treatments

• Medications and alternative care

• Support for basic living expenses during this difficult time

We’re also asking for your prayers, well-wishes, and messages of hope—they mean the world to John and his family right now.



Thank you for standing with John in this uncertain moment. Your support brings strength and hope as we wait and prepare for the journey ahead.

